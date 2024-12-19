Travel Down Memory Lane With The Return Of The Southerner

Larnach Castle / Supplied: KiwiRail

Great Journeys New Zealand is reviving a popular rail route next year for a strictly limited time only, allowing guests to relive a nostalgic journey from days gone by.

With return trips daily from 17-20 May 2025, the train journey will trace part of the historic rail route between Christchurch and Dunedin.

“The journey gives travellers a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in history, heritage, and Scottish charm on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure,” says General Manager Great Journeys New Zealand and Commuter Rail Tracey Goodall.

“The Southerner was a premier passenger express train that once connected Christchurch and Invercargill via Dunedin, travelling along the Main South Line. Operating from 1 December 1970 to 10 February 2002, it was a staple of rail travel in the South Island,” says Ms Goodall.

“The Southerner was renowned for offering a comfortable and scenic journey, making Invercargill the southernmost passenger station in the world. Its legacy as one of New Zealand's most beloved train services endures, and now it is returning to offer a new generation the chance to experience part of this historic route once again.”

Guests will travel through stunning landscapes, from the expansive Canterbury Plains to the rugged Otago coastline, with breathtaking views of the Southern Alps and Pacific Ocean.

The unique experience offers two options: Scenic Class for a comfortable ride through some of New Zealand's most stunning landscapes, or Scenic Plus, which elevates the journey with a premium carriage and dining experience.

To secure their spot, guests can book now through an online booking form, with the opportunity to enhance their experience with one of three package options.

Our overnight option allows travellers to discover the city of Dunedin returning north the next day with overnighter departures on the 17th, 18th and 19th May.

Departing Christchurch on 17th May is our exclusive two-night Dunedin package, complete with accommodation and local activities. Included in this package is the return train journey, two nights hotel stay, and a guided tour of Larnach Castle with high tea.

Our final two-night package is presented by Great Journeys New Zealand and Taieri Gorge Excursions. Departing Sunday the 18th May, customers get to experience The Southerner heading South on Sunday, a 5 hour return journey into Taieri Gorge on Monday, returning north on Tuesday.

Find out more and book here. https://www.greatjourneysnz.com/short-breaks-and-packages/the- southerner-returns/

Booking form can be found here - https://www.greatjourneysnz.com/short-breaks-and- packages/register-the-southerner/

Great Journeys New Zealand is the tourism division of KiwiRail that brings together its three Scenic train journeys including the award winning TranzAlpine (Christchurch/Greymouth), Northern Explorer (Auckland/Wellington) and Coastal Pacific (Picton/Christchurch). Delivering to KiwiRail’s overarching purpose of creating stronger connections for a better New Zealand, Great Journeys New Zealand has increased its rail tourism offering with a range of short break packages and multi-day guided tours. Developed for both domestic and international visitors, the packages and tours allow travellers to step off the beaten track and explore what each region has to offer with activities, food and beverage options and pre-organised accommodation. Great Journeys New Zealand commits to the Tiaki Promise and encourages customers and businesses to care for people and place.

