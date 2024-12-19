EnergyMate Home Coaching Service Takes Off In Northland

An in-home coaching service to help whānau manage their electricity use and have healthier homes is expanding into Northland.

Through the free EnergyMate programme whānau experiencing energy hardship receive a visit from a trained coach who will check their electricity use and help them build an action plan, using energy-saving tips to make the home more energy efficient.

EnergyMate coaches will also review the family’s electricity bill and explain the various charges it includes. An important part of the service is connecting whānau with their electricity retailer who can help with more affordable payment options.

The service will be provided in Kaitaia by Kaitaia Family Budgeting Service and Senior Financial Advisor Tania Sneddon says it will go hand-in-hand with the household budgeting advice the organisation already provides.

“EnergyMate is just all-round brilliant, and I feel blessed to be part of it. It will do great things for our people, and I look forward to the day when our whānau, especially our elderly and young families, won’t be afraid to heat their homes over winter.”

Tania and her colleague Susana are both trained EnergyMate coaches and have already started work. They have a target of 50 completed visits in Kaitaia by mid-2025.

In Kaikohe EnergyMate will be delivered by Te Pūtahi Nui o Rehua which provides community-based services around things like housing opportunities, food distribution into households, and building financial capabilities.

Kaiwhakahaere Sharon Henare says EnergyMate will fit right in with what Te Pūtahi Nui o Rehua is already doing.

“What I love about EnergyMate is that it gives whānau somewhere they can go when they’re worried about their electricity use and they can get some support without judgement. They can then make some positive choices and changes to save money and have a healthier home.”

Sharon has two trained EnergyMate coaches on her staff who are keen to get started in early 2025.

Both organisations will hold hui in the new year to introduce EnergyMate to their communities.

Local lines company Top Energy has generously helped fund the EnergyMate programme in Northland and Top Energy Chief Executive Russell Shaw says the company has always been an enthusiastic EnergyMate supporter.

“We know it’s tough for people right now with the rising cost of living and increasing power prices are part of that.

“So the benefits of the programme in helping our community made it a definite ‘yes’ for us. EnergyMate stands out by working with electricity retailers to make sure people are on the best plan and getting the best deal.

“When you see the EnergyMate coaches in action, you see how well they resonate with the people. It’s great to be able to support those working in the community to improve the quality of life for whānau around energy wellness.”

EnergyMate is led by the Electricity Retailers’ Association New Zealand (ERANZ), and co-funded by ERANZ members, the Government and, in Northland, by lines company Top Energy.

