Members Appointed To The New Māori Plant Varieties Committee

The Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand (IPONZ), part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), is pleased to announce the appointment of members to the newly established Māori Plant Varieties Committee.

The Commissioner of Plant Variety Rights, Ross Van Der Schyff, General Manager Business and Consumer, MBIE, made the appointments and established the Committee under the Plant Variety Rights Act 2022.

“I am pleased to welcome the three members to the newly established Māori Plant Varieties Committee. The appointment of Ms Aroha Mead, Mr Dale Stephens and Mr Graeme Atkins will bring a wealth of relevant knowledge and experience to this important Kaupapa,” says Mr Van Der Schyff.

“The establishment of this Committee is a world-leading initiative, and it will play a crucial role in helping to protect kaitiaki relationships with taonga species and mātauranga Māori in the Plant Variety Rights system in New Zealand.

“IPONZ looks forward to working with the Committee as they come into operation in the coming months and begin their important mahi.”

The Committees main role will be to assess any Plant Variety Rights applications that may have adverse effects on kaitiaki relationships with their respective plant variety. It will also issue engagement guidelines, and advise the Commissioner whether the use or approval of a proposed denomination is likely to be offensive to Māori.

