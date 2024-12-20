Coates Teams Up With Mission Australia To Support Those In Need

Photo/Supplied

The Coates Foundation has once again supported Mission Australia, one of its national charity partners, to raise awareness around housing insecurity and provide much-needed relief for the rising number of individuals and families currently experiencing hardship and homelessness.

For the fourth consecutive year, volunteers from Coates, Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions provider, have supported Mission Australia by donating food staples and festive treats, and delivered the hampers to Mission Australia sites across the country to be distributed to those in need.

This year, Coates employees hand-delivered 60 hampers across Sydney and 25 hampers in Perth, at a time when they’ve never been more needed. A team of Coates employees also visited Mission Australia’s Mount Druitt outreach service in Western Sydney to pack Christmas hampers and cook a BBQ for 50 other corporate volunteers.

The festive season is a time for celebrating with family, friends and communities, but sadly that’s not the reality for everyone in Australia. Housing insecurity continues to affect many people and communities across the country: There are 122,000 people experiencing homelessness in Australia

The majority of homelessness in Australia is hidden, with only 6% of people sleeping rough

Domestic and family violence is one of the leading causes of homelessness in Australia.

Mission Australia CEO Sharon Callister said: “Many Australians are doing it tough this Christmas, particularly those without a safe place to call home. Cost-of-living pressures, the housing emergency and rising rental stress are increasing the risk of homelessness for many, including people in paid employment and those who are staring down the barrel of homelessness for the first time in their lives.”

Coates’ Executive General Manager for People & Safety Elise Manns said: “The holiday season can bring added stress for those struggling to meet their basic needs. Christmas is a time for family to come together, and our partnership with Mission Australia provides an opportunity for Coates employees to care deeply for our local communities and give back to those in need.”

In 2024, Mission Australia supported 160,520 people in Australia through 477 services and 4,550 social and affordable homes, thanks to the work of 2,590 staff and 1,113 volunteers. Meanwhile, the Coates Foundation marked its third anniversary in November, celebrating a year of record volunteer engagement. Since its launch in 2021, the Coates Foundation has clocked up more than 3,000 volunteer hours and contributed almost $1.5 million to its charity partners and community organisations.

Coates is asking people to help where they can. Those wishing to donate to Mission Australia can do so here: https://act.missionaustralia.com.au/coates-festive-appeal2024

ABOUT COATES

Coates, part of SGH Limited (ASX Code: SGH), is Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions provider, operating across a range of markets including engineering, mining and resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, agriculture and major events. In 2025, Coates celebrates 140 years of commitment to supporting their customers who help build Australia. With a national footprint of over 145 branches and 2,000 highly skilled employees, Coates provides expert equipment solutions for nearly 16,000 customers. This includes end-to-end solutions for temporary works, traffic management, water management, industrial shutdowns, maintenance, power and HVAC, and events.

