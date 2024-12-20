Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Consumer Confidence Improves In Run-Up To Christmas

Friday, 20 December 2024, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retail NZ is celebrating a rise in consumer confidence, revealed in the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan NZ Consumer Confidence Index.

“It’s the positive news that retailers need right now, especially with the sharp lift in the proportion of households thinking it’s a good time to buy a major household item,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

The December ANZ-Roy Morgan NZ Consumer Confidence Index shows consumer confidence hitting positive territory, rising from 99.8 to 100.2.

“We hope this will be reflected in holiday season spending, providing a boost to New Zealand’s retail sector,” Ms Young says.

