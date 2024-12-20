Premium, Once-In-A-Lifetime Lakefront Lots In Lake Hāwea For Sale

The boundary view of the Falcon Rise subdivision. (Photo/Supplied)

Some of the last remaining lakefront sections in the Southern Lakes are now on the open market.

Falcon Rise, the high-end subdivision on Capell Avenue, Lake Hāwea, contains 20 spacious sections with unobstructed views of the surrounding lake and mountainscapes. The limited lots will be sold by negotiation, with today’s launch to market signalling the first stages of ongoing development in the area.

In September, local Wānaka-based developer Quartz Development Group announced its plans to offer the 20 premium residential sections and shift the Hāwea Hotel further up Capell Avenue – as the existing hotel infrastructure is no longer fit for purpose. The relocated hotel, which will be named Lake Hāwea Hotel & Residences, along with a new commercial precinct area, will be developed on a site near the existing Hāwea Store & Kitchen. Falcon Rise is the first stage in the multi-year project.

Quartz Development Group will oversee the development of Falcon Rise, with New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR), responsible for bringing the exclusive subdivision to market.

The view of Lake Hāwea from Falcon Rise. (Photo/Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

NZSIR sales associate Quentin Landreth says the sites are a unique opportunity for buyers looking for premium waterfront property.

“There’s nothing else like this in the area, with the sizeable sections ranging between 600sq m to 812sq m,” he says. “The scenery is outstanding, with uninterrupted panoramic views. It’s raw, natural, and you feel like you’re right in nature’s face, despite being in the comfort of your own home.

“Sections like this only come along once in a lifetime,” Landreth adds.

Falcon Rise is a private subdivision with proximity to a range of lifestyle attractions such as hiking and biking tracks, tennis courts and renowned Southern Lakes golf courses, as well as community amenities including a supermarket, shops and café within 250m.

“It’s a great real estate opportunity in a prime location, and I wouldn’t be surprised if these sections sell quickly,” Landreth says. “I expect new residents will be people with positive memories associated with Lake Hāwea, and the local community, as well as those seeking a true lakefront section, which is now challenging to find.

“We’re excited about the opportunity for Kiwi families to have a slice of this unique piece of land, which they can pass down for generations to come. It is a true legacy location,” he adds.

Falcon Rise sections are available by negotiation, with further details about the 20 lots listed on the subdivision website.

About Quartz Development Group

A Wānaka-based property development company, Quartz Development Group creates community-focussed developments that deliver a lifestyle for local families and a connection to the land. Some of its successful projects include 209 Aspiring and Orchard Park in Wānaka, as well as Sentinel Park in Lake Hāwea. The company’s latest project is the Hāwea Hotel & Residences and a premium lakeside residential subdivision in Lake Hāwea.

© Scoop Media

