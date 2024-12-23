Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Muslim Yellow Pages NZ To Launch Its First App

Monday, 23 December 2024, 8:11 am
Press Release: Kiwi Muslim Directory

The Kiwi Muslim Directory - a trusted resource for New Zealand's growing Muslim community - is set to enter the digital age with the launch of its first-ever mobile app this December called Locate. Founded sixteen years ago, it has long been a go-to directory for Halal eateries, butchers, Islamic centers and community events. The new app promises to make these services more accessible and convenient for users, transitioning from its predominantly paper-based format to a user-friendly digital platform.

The directory was established 16 years ago by Naveed Ahmed, who immigrated to New Zealand in 1998. Ahmed found it difficult to find Halal service providers and was determined to change the experience for others in the local Muslim community.

A familiar sight at mosques and community hubs across the country, the publication has become a vital tool for Muslim families and individuals. "We’re immensely proud of the community we’ve built with the help of a dedicated, volunteer-based team," comments Nawaz Ahmed, Naveed’s son. "Developing this app has been a labor of love and reflects the trust and support we’ve received from the Muslim community over the years."

Nawaz has been instrumental in driving the digitisation of the platform over the past year. As General Partner at GD1, one of NZs largest VC firms, Nawaz is a seasoned angel investor with deep expertise in Web3 and crypto. He also hosts The Inquisitive VC, a podcast that shares insights from global investors and entrepreneurs with New Zealand's startup community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Historically, our reach has been limited to a very basic website and the physical directories distributed at places of worship," Nawaz explains. In the past, the directory partnered with Tourism NZ alongside FIANZ to publish the NZ Halal Food Guide. "Through the app, Muslims arriving in New Zealand can instantly access a reliable directory of service providers they can trust. This will help support the NZ economy by catering to and making it more attractive to Muslim travellers. In the future, we hope to expand its offerings to include Muslim-friendly tourist attractions and experiences tailored to families and travelers," he adds.

The transition marks a new chapter for the Kiwi Muslim Directory. While advertising revenue has traditionally supported the substantial printing costs, the app will enable the directory to reach a wider audience instantly and more conveniently and underscores its commitment to supporting New Zealand’s Muslim community in new and innovative ways.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Kiwi Muslim Directory on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 