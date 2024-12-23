The Muslim Yellow Pages NZ To Launch Its First App

The Kiwi Muslim Directory - a trusted resource for New Zealand's growing Muslim community - is set to enter the digital age with the launch of its first-ever mobile app this December called Locate. Founded sixteen years ago, it has long been a go-to directory for Halal eateries, butchers, Islamic centers and community events. The new app promises to make these services more accessible and convenient for users, transitioning from its predominantly paper-based format to a user-friendly digital platform.

The directory was established 16 years ago by Naveed Ahmed, who immigrated to New Zealand in 1998. Ahmed found it difficult to find Halal service providers and was determined to change the experience for others in the local Muslim community.

A familiar sight at mosques and community hubs across the country, the publication has become a vital tool for Muslim families and individuals. "We’re immensely proud of the community we’ve built with the help of a dedicated, volunteer-based team," comments Nawaz Ahmed, Naveed’s son. "Developing this app has been a labor of love and reflects the trust and support we’ve received from the Muslim community over the years."

Nawaz has been instrumental in driving the digitisation of the platform over the past year. As General Partner at GD1, one of NZs largest VC firms, Nawaz is a seasoned angel investor with deep expertise in Web3 and crypto. He also hosts The Inquisitive VC, a podcast that shares insights from global investors and entrepreneurs with New Zealand's startup community.

"Historically, our reach has been limited to a very basic website and the physical directories distributed at places of worship," Nawaz explains. In the past, the directory partnered with Tourism NZ alongside FIANZ to publish the NZ Halal Food Guide. "Through the app, Muslims arriving in New Zealand can instantly access a reliable directory of service providers they can trust. This will help support the NZ economy by catering to and making it more attractive to Muslim travellers. In the future, we hope to expand its offerings to include Muslim-friendly tourist attractions and experiences tailored to families and travelers," he adds.

The transition marks a new chapter for the Kiwi Muslim Directory. While advertising revenue has traditionally supported the substantial printing costs, the app will enable the directory to reach a wider audience instantly and more conveniently and underscores its commitment to supporting New Zealand’s Muslim community in new and innovative ways.

