Evolution Healthcare And Southern Cross Healthcare Announce Commitment To The Development Of Grace Hospital

Grace Hospital (Photo/Supplied)

Tauranga’s Grace Hospital has received the best possible Christmas present with its joint owners announcing a major expansion project.

Owners Evolution Healthcare and Southern Cross Healthcare are pleased to announce a significant commitment towards the ongoing development of Grace Hospital on its existing five-hectare site in Oropi.

Details of the cost of the development – expected to be in the multi million dollars – and specifics of the additional facilities, will be announced next year. Evolution Healthcare Group CEO and Chair of the Grace Hospital Board, Simon Keating, says the development will enhance the hospital's capacity and offering, bolstering its position as the area’s leading healthcare provider for years to come whilst supporting the region’s growth.

“We are considering how best to meet the needs of this burgeoning area, including through additional theatres. The development project will also generate a variety of job opportunities during both the construction and operational phases, boosting the local economy and providing valuable services to the community.”

Evolution Healthcare and Southern Cross Healthcare will partner with leading doctors to deliver this project, further strengthening the hospital’s ability to offer advanced medical care and improved patient outcomes.

Southern Cross Healthcare CEO Chris White says the collaboration will combine the expertise of both the healthcare provider and medical professionals, ensuring a seamless, patient-centred approach to care.

“The continued development of Grace Hospital demonstrates our dedication to enhancing healthcare facilities in the Bay of Plenty region.

“We will continue to play a vital role in the wellbeing of the community by providing exceptional medical services. We look forward to working with local partners, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders to bring this vision to life."

Evolution Healthcare and Southern Cross Healthcare will provide more details as soon as they are confirmed.

