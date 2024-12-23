Trust Waikato New Trustees Announcement

Last week, Associate Minister of Finance, Shane Jones, announced the re-appointment of Metua Tangaroa-Daniel-Malietoa and the appointment of four new trustees to the Trust Waikato Board of Trustees.

Trust Waikato is thrilled to announced Sarah Ulmer, Mike Garrett, Glenda Taituha-Toka, and Ken Williamson as the new trustees. Each of these distinguished individuals brings a wealth of expertise, extensive experience, and an unwavering passion for our communities. Their unique perspectives and skillsets will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of Trust Waikato.

Minister Shane Jones expressed his confidence in the new appointees, stating, “These people collectively bring expertise in education, business, healthcare, community services, marketing, sports, governance, law, environmental protection, grant allocation, and community development to the trusts.”

Trust Waikato Chair Janise Hine-kapetiu Eketone (Waikato – Maniapoto) says "I am delighted to welcome our four new trustees and the re-appointment of a current trustee to the Trust Waikato Board. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Parmindar Singh and Jacob Quinn for their exceptional service over the past four years. Their invaluable contributions have been crucial in advancing our mission, and we are deeply grateful for their unwavering commitment and hard work."

Trust Waikato looks forward to the future with renewed energy and optimism, ready to build on our successes and embrace new opportunities for the benefit of the Waikato region.

