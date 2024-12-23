New Newspaper For Horowhenua

Three former staff of the Horowhenua Chronicle are to join a new local newspaper, The Horowhenua Star.

Joining the Star as editor is Paul Williams. Paul was editor of the Manawatū Guardian until last Friday. He was until earlier this year a reporter on the Chronicle. Paul has lived and worked in Levin most of his life.

Experienced journalist Janine Baalbergen is also taking up a senior reporting position at the Star. She was editor of the Chronicle until its closure, but has recently been on sick leave.

The third senior staff member will be Pip Hakaraia. Pip has been with the Chronicle for 10 years as a senior sales representative.

The Chronicle – and the Guardian – published their final editions last Friday after publisher NZME confirmed recently it was closing 14 community papers.

The Horowhenua Star is the second new newspaper established by Ōtaki-based ID Media. The company began community newspaper Ōtaki Today in 2018. It is owned by Ian and Debbi Carson.

Ian says he’s pleased to have the three new staff on board the new venture.

“They all have a wealth of experience in the key areas of editorial and sales,” he says. “But perhaps more importantly, they have a long and strong connection with Levin and the wider Horowhenua community.

“We're pleased to be able to retain jobs in the area and to continue providing Horowhenua with a local newspaper. It’s vital a community like this has a reliable source of news and advertising opportunities.”

Ian believes community newspapers still have a bright future.

“When local papers are owned and operated by local people, they have a better chance of providing the community with what it wants. Only locals understand local issues. Corporate decisions are not always best for the community."

Ian says he expects the Star to publish its first edition in early February.

