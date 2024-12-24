Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Worldline NZ Update | Christmas Eve Officially The Busiest Shopping Day Of 2024

Tuesday, 24 December 2024, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Worldline

Below is a summary from Worldline NZ noting the peak times and numbers of transactions across Worldline NZ's payments network on the traditionally busy pre-Christmas shopping days, with comparisons to previous years.

This year, Christmas Eve (24 December 2024) has taken out the title of 'Busiest Shopping Day of the Year', with the peak hour for transactions (607,299) recorded between 12.00 – 1.00pm today. The peak minute was 12.09pm with 10,408 transactions, and the peak second was 12.02:15pm with 179 transactions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Worldline on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 