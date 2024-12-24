Worldline NZ Update | Christmas Eve Officially The Busiest Shopping Day Of 2024

Below is a summary from Worldline NZ noting the peak times and numbers of transactions across Worldline NZ's payments network on the traditionally busy pre-Christmas shopping days, with comparisons to previous years.

This year, Christmas Eve (24 December 2024) has taken out the title of 'Busiest Shopping Day of the Year', with the peak hour for transactions (607,299) recorded between 12.00 – 1.00pm today. The peak minute was 12.09pm with 10,408 transactions, and the peak second was 12.02:15pm with 179 transactions.

