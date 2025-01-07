STAAH Reveals Direct Hotel Bookings Surge For Oceania In 2024

STAAH, a leading technology company helping hoteliers unlock their full revenue potential, has unveiled its list of distribution channels that brought the highest booking revenue to hotels across the Oceania region, including New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands.

STAAH’s list of top distribution channels is based on hotel reservations that have passed through its channel manager network of 500+ integrations across the world.

Direct bookings via STAAH SwiftBook connected to hotel websites has cemented its spot on number two in New Zealand and number three in Australia, reflecting the growth in investments seen among hotels in their websites, including their booking engines and payment options, and the specialist conversion tools they connect with.

The data also reveals OTA dominance and influence at every stage of trip planning and booking thanks to their unmatched reach and budgets. However, a diversified distribution strategy is apparent looking at the mix of types of OTAs as well as global distribution systems, websites and wholesalers being relied on for online bookings.

Booking.com held the top spot in New Zealand. Airbnb saw a softening in preference, down six spots to number ten while STAAH GDS was the biggest gainer in the country, up four spots to number five. Tourplan, a software solution catering to tour operators and destination management companies, and Trip.com made their appearance on New Zealand top channel list for the first time.

New Zealand 2024 (Photo/Supplied)

Australia had a similar flavour to its top hotel distribution channel list with Booking.com at the top spot. Expedia and Agoda made gains, coming in at number two and number four. Hotelbeds and Trip.com were the new entrants to the list while the biggest gainer was STAAH GDS.

Australia (Photo/Supplied)

We’re living in a new era of hotel guest – travellers who are more evolved when it comes to booking behaviours and preferences,” says John Clune, Director of Sales - Australia from STAAH. “Our data highlights the willingness of hoteliers to adopt both new and established methods to attract these customers, as they pursue a more holistic hotel commerce strategy to sell, market, manage and grow their business.”

“Accommodation providers that continue to adopt a more holistic online commerce strategy, consisting of both new and established methods, can expect to reap the benefits of India’s projected hospitality and tourism growth,” John continues.

About STAAH

Headquartered in New Zealand, STAAH is a world-class hospitality technology platform helping its accommodation providers (hotels, motels & vacation rentals) to grow online bookings & revenue with a user-friendly platform to manage Online Travel Agents (OTA), direct bookings, and online reputation. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, STAAH partners with over 20,000 properties across 90 countries through its operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, UAE, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the UK, and Europe offering exceptional service in the area of Channel Management, Booking Engine, Websites, Vouchers, Reputation Management & Global Distribution System (GDS). In 2024, the company was acquired by The Access Group, a global leader in business management software.

About The Access Group

The Access Group is one of the largest UK-headquartered business management software providers. It provides solutions that empower more than 128,000 small and mid-sized organisations in commercial and non-profit sectors across Europe, USA, and APAC, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what’s important. Its innovative cloud solutions and integrated AI software experience across multiple Access products transform how business technology is used. Access employs over 7,000 people, continuously driving product innovation and customer service excellence.

