Gallagher Security Appoints Linda McConnell To Head Global Product Marketing Team

Linda McConnell (Photo/Supplied)

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND – Award-winning global security manufacturer, Gallagher Security is proud to announce the appointment of Linda McConnell as Head of Product Marketing.

Stepping into the role in December 2024, and based in the company’s global headquarters in Hamilton, New Zealand, Linda brings to the role more than 15 years' experience in B2B marketing in the technology and sports sectors. With a strong focus on building integrated campaigns and go-to-market strategies for solution and product marketing, Linda will lead Gallagher’s team of global Product Marketers.

It’s a timely appointment for the company which is set to launch several new products this year following the recent release of the Controller 7000 Enhanced, the latest addition to Gallagher’s award-winning Controller 7000 product range.

Of her appointment Linda says, “Gallagher was one of the first brands I became aware of when I moved to New Zealand 15 years ago, and I was struck by how prominent the brand was. I quickly came to appreciate the remarkable story behind Gallagher and its deep commitment to the community. It’s a privilege to join such an iconic, New Zealand-grown organisation, and I’m excited to contribute my experience and knowledge to support the outstanding work the team is delivering and help drive the next chapter of growth for Gallagher.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Gallagher Security Chief Marketing Officer, Merv Williams says, “We are thrilled to have appointed someone of Linda’s calibre to lead our Product Marketing team. It’s an exciting time for Gallagher as we head into 2025 with a 20-strong global marketing team, and a number of new product releases on the horizon, we are poised and ready to unlock more value for our customers through the power of our solutions, and our people.”

About Gallagher Security:

A global leader in integrated security solutions that unlock customer value through the power of our people and products. From making sure people go home safely to their families each night, to helping organisations become more efficient, productive, and profitable. Trusted within the highest levels of national and local government, military, commercial, industrial, healthcare, transportation, academic organisations, and small businesses in 140 countries.

© Scoop Media

