Watercare Gets To Work On First Permanent Non-Potable Water Tanker Filling Station In Māngere

Watercare project manager Mohamed Abdelmageed says the tanker filling station will be able to store up to 120,000 litres across its four tanks. Photo/Supplied.

Watercare is laying the groundwork for its first permanent non-potable tanker filling station in Māngere.

A Watercare first: Groundwork on Watercare’s first permanent non-potable water tanker filling station is underway in Māngere. Photo/Supplied.

The $1.2 million filling station will be available to commercial customers for non-drinking purposes such as dust suppression, house cleaning, irrigation, and process water.

It is being built a block away from the Māngere Wastewater Treatment Plant, on the corner of Greenwood and Ascot roads.

Watercare chief operations officer Mark Bourne says the filling station will replace the last remaining temporary non-potable tanker filling station in Penrose.

“The Penrose non-potable tanker filling station was one of four commissioned to support commercial and construction services affected by water restrictions during the height of the 2020 drought.

“After the drought, all the stations except for the one in Penrose were closed due to the high running costs and upgrades required to keep them operating.”

Watercare head of water planning Tim Scheirlinck describes the non-potable tanker filling station as a cost-effective solution for commercial and construction partners.

“We anticipate achieving full cost recovery for the new permanent tanker filling station at Māngere, with the revenue generated from the sale of non-potable water expected to cover ongoing operational costs."

Project manager Mohamed Abdelmageed says the filling station will draw water from an established bore that is already on-site.

“We project that the filling station will be able to service around 20 tankers a day.

“The filling station will be fully automated. Tanker drivers will need to use a swipe card to fill up their tanker.

“The filling station will be able to store up to 120,000 litres across its four tanks.”

Abdelmageed says the tanker filling station will only be designed to fill one tanker at a time.

“From the tanks, the water goes to a tanker filling shed which has a fire hose connection for them to fill up from.

“Tanker operators need to connect their own hoses to the filling point and fill their trucks at the top.”

The permanent non potable tanker filling station is on track to be completed in March. Photo/Supplied.

Abdelmageed says the non-potable filling station is expected to be completed by the end of March.

“The construction of the filling station will be straightforward.

“Most of the work will be carried out between 7am to 6pm, Monday to Friday. Work on Saturdays will only take place if necessary.

“Traffic management will only be in place while the vehicle crossing is being constructed.”

