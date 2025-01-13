Consumer NZ Shares 5 Simple Ways To Save Money In 2025

As New Zealanders continue to face the pressures of rising living costs, finding ways to save money is becoming increasingly important. With some small adjustments to your spending habits, though, you could easily save thousands in 2025.

Here are five practical tips to help you keep more of your money where it belongs – in your bank account.

1. Save up to $670 by changing your car insurance

Switching your car insurance provider could save you as much as $670 a year.

Our car insurance survey found the difference between the highest and lowest premiums for a family was $56 a month – or $670 a year.

“Car insurance premiums can vary significantly for the same coverage, so it’s worth investing a little time into shopping around,” says Sahar Lone, Consumer NZ communications and campaigns manager.

“Make sure you’re getting the same or better coverage for less. You could think about increasing your excess or paying annually to further reduce your premiums.”

2. Save up to $825 by shopping around for groceries

There can be a big difference between what you pay for the same product at different supermarkets. By shopping around, you could save hundreds over a year.

When we shopped for 22 grocery items over 2 months, we found shopping at Pak’nSave instead of New World could save you an average of $14 a week—that’s $700 per year.

Woolworths was even more expensive – $825 more a year than Pak’nSave when buying our 22 items – even using an Everyday Rewards card.

“Shopping around can be a game changer,” says Lone.

“If you have the time and it won’t cost you too much in petrol, you could divide your shopping list into the supermarkets where you’ll find the best price. You can check prices on supermarket websites or using the Grocer app, so you know where to head before you set out.”

3. Save up to $870 by tweaking your power usage

Small changes in how you use power can lead to big savings.

By adjusting the way you use your heat pump, switching off appliances at the wall, and cutting down shower times, you can save hundreds each year.

“For example, setting your heat pump between 19°C and 21°C rather than turning the temperature up higher can save you $320 annually,” says Lone.

“Switching to cold water for laundry could save you $50 per year and reducing your shower length from 15 minutes to 5 minutes could save you up to $260 per person per year.”

These small steps make a big difference.

4. Save $240 by dropping a streaming service

If you're paying for multiple streaming services, it might be time to review your subscriptions.

If you’re paying $20 a month for a service you don’t use much, unsubscribing could save you $240 per year.

"Streaming services add up quickly, but you don't need to give up your favourite shows," says Lone.

"You can service hop, which is when you switch between services each month, so you still get to watch the latest movies and shows but aren’t paying for them all at the same time."

5. Save up to $494 by changing your power company

With power prices on the rise, switching to a cheaper plan could save you hundreds each year.

Consumers’ free Powerswitch service helps you compare power plans and find the cheapest deal for your needs.

“By using Powerswitch, households can save an average of $494 annually,” says Lone.

“It’s a quick and easy way to ensure you’re not overpaying for electricity.”

Small savings tweaks can add up

With a few simple changes, you could save thousands of dollars over the course of the year.

For more tips on smart spending, visit our website (https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/ready-to-save-up-to-3000-this-year) or contact us today.

