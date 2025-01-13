Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Employment Indicators: November 2024

Monday, 13 January 2025, 10:55 am
Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the November 2024 month (compared with the October 2024 month) were:

  • all industries – up 0.3 percent (5,980 jobs) to 2.36 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – down 0.4 percent (436 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – down 0.2 percent (836 jobs)
  • service industries – up 0.3 percent (6,230 jobs).

  • Employment indicators: November 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/employment-indicators-november-2024
