Mainland Flavour For Local Pourage Partner

Photo/Supplied

Marlborough based Moa Brewing Co. is proud to announce it has been named the preferred pourage partner for Venues Ōtautahi – covering the major city venues across Christchurch.

Venues for this beverage partnership include the new One NZ Stadium, as well as Apollo Projects Stadium, Wolfbrook Arena, the Christchurch Town Hall, and the Air Force Museum of New Zealand.

Moa Brewing Co. managing director (and now Canterbury-based local) Stephen Smith says this partnership is a major strategic development for the business, especially considering deals like this have often been locked away by larger, internationally owned breweries.

“Our family and locally owned business is privileged to have this opportunity to partner with Venues Ōtautahi to help create first-class guest experiences across Christchurch. Brand provenance, local sourcing and connection is a major consideration now – particularly with food and beverage products. Moa Brewing is proudly originated ands still brewing from its home in Marlborough and sources all its malt and hops from the South Island.Our stunning new cold filtered beer brand Southern Alps Ultra Low Carb Lager is brewed using the world’s most southern hops and malt to produce a crisp low-carb lager. Moa also now offers mid strength and 0% products to cater for the developing needs of drinkers in New Zealand.

“This partnership provides a very strong trial and awareness platform for all our brands, and we sincerely thank the Venues Otautahi team for believing in our local business, people and brands.”

The four-year deal includes providing beer, cider, ginger beer and RTD beverages for all Venue Otautahi venues and begins later this month. The highly anticipated opening of One New Zealand Stadium – which will be New Zealand’s premiere venue and one of the best new venues in the southern hemisphere – will account for more than 200 pourage taps alone across its many bars and lounges.

Venues Otautahi CEO, Caroline Harvie-Teare, says Moa was successful with this tender process due to its strong and strategic focus on partnership, local supply chain agility and deep connection with the Canterbury region and in particular its new beer brand Southern Alps.

“Venues Otautahi prides itself on working with local partners to deliver quality experiences to our venue partners, our clients, guests and all visitors to our venues. The venues we’re entrusted to take care of on behalf of the community are a vital part of the social fabric of Ōtautahi and we are proud and privileged to have this responsibility. Moa Brewing Co. ticked all our boxes as not only are aligned with our core philosophies of celebrating and sourcing local but have the capability and ability to deliver a range of accessible brands in key alcohol categories.”

Note: Moa Brewing Company - one of the pioneers of craft beer in New Zealand - is an independent, family owned, multi-award-winning brewery founded in Blenheim in 2003.

