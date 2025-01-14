Ballance Agri-Nutrients Appoints Pead As Retained PR Agency In New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand – Pead, specialists in reputation management and creative communications, has expanded its Primary Sector portfolio with its appointment as the retained PR agency for farmer-owned co-operative Ballance Agri-Nutrients, an organisation committed to farming productively, profitably and sustainably.

Ballance Agri-Nutrients farm. Photo/Supplied.

Now one year into the partnership, the agency has been busy delivering a programme of strategic communications initiatives aimed at showcasing Ballance’s leadership in the advancement of agri-science and technology, and its critical role supporting New Zealand’s farmers to create quality soil and ultimately food and fibre produce.

Sarah Munnik, Partner at Pead, says, “Our farmers and growers are the lifeblood of our economy. The primary sector contributes approximately 82% of total exports. So, we’re absolutely thrilled to be representing one of New Zealand’s largest farmer-owned co-operatives, supporting more than 16,000 farmers and growers who each play a vital role in the ongoing prosperity of our country.”

Sarah says the agency has drawn extensively on its wealth of experience and expertise across ESG, sustainability, energy and innovation, having worked closely with organisations such as Lodestone Energy and Pure Advantage.

“Ballance does so much more than manufacture and sell fertiliser; it’s a future-focused business that’s supporting the longevity and integrity of New Zealand’s reputation for quality food and fibre exports by investing in innovation and sustainability and embracing change. It’s incredibly inspiring and ultimately aligns with all the values we stand for here at Pead.”

Jo Mahon, GM External Relations at Ballance Agri-Nutrients, says, “We're delighted to partner with Pead as we enter our next phase of development as a business. The Pead team’s strategic communications expertise and deep media relationships are already proving invaluable in helping us with our strategic challenges and tell our story more effectively. Very much a part of our team, they’re a delight to work with as well as excellent at what they do.”

“Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue our partnership with Ballance into 2025, working together to drive our agricultural sector forward by amplifying Ballance’s innovative solutions and commitment to sustainability,” says Sarah.

“Ultimately, our goal remains the same; to work alongside Ballance to communicate that our farmers and growers remain at the forefront of global best-farming practices, and how Ballance is helping to foster a resilient and prosperous future for New Zealand agriculture.”

About Pead

Pead has more than 20 years’ experience, bringing together the best of consumer PR, corporate communications, digital marketing and creative thinking under one roof.

We help brands navigate an increasingly complex world to deliver business results and provoke action. We attracted the smartest brains in town and have a long-standing history of creating the foundation of phenomenal careers.

www.pead.co.nz

