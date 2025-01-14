Best Foods Just Got Bougie With Three Bold New Flavours!

New Zealand, Auckland: Best Foods, the world’s leading mayonnaise brand*, has added three new flavours to its range - Peri Peri Mayo, Truffle Mayo, and Chunky Burger Sauce. These new additions come just in time for summer, aiming to elevate any barbecue into a gourmet experience.

Photo/Supplied.

With New Zealanders increasingly experimenting with bold flavours and global trends in the comfort of their own homes, Best Foods identified a growing demand for versatile, flavourful condiments. The new sauces reflect a response to this demand while adding a distinctly Kiwi twist to international favourites.

Peri Peri Mayo is made with real, simple ingredients including real chilli peppers, eggs, oil and vinegar. This spicy mayo is the ideal condiment for spicing up wraps, adding flavour to sandwiches, grilling juicy burgers and creating creamy dips.

If you want to elevate or ‘bougie-up’ your meals, the new Truffle Mayo is ideal. Bringing a touch of indulgence with a delicate truffle aroma, and the same classic ingredients in the real Best Foods, this mayo will become a pantry staple.

Designed to be the ultimate burger companion, the Chunky Burger Sauce is packed with gherkin, onion, and chilli pieces. Perfect with all meats and burgers, this sauce will be your go-to sidekick at every BBQ this summer.

Nabomita Bagchi, Head of Marketing at Unilever says, “We know Kiwis are adventurous eaters who love to experiment with flavour. This new range of flavoured mayo was created to make it easier than ever to recreate restaurant-quality dishes at home, all while taking on the casual, fun vibe of summer entertaining and the BBQ season."

Peri Peri Mayo and Chunky Burger sauce are on supermarket shelves now with an RRP of $5.99. Truffle Mayo coming soon.

Looking for some meal inspiration using the new sauces? Check out our delicious recipes at www.bestfoods.co.nz

www.facebook.com/bestfoodsnz www.instagram.com/bestfoodsnz

#BestFoodsNZ #BestFoodsMayo #BestFoodsGotBougie

About Best Foods

Best Foods Mayonnaise has been around since 1913 after being established in New York City. With a blend of perfection and a flair for innovation, founders Richard & Margaret Hellmann did everything they could to create the perfect mayonnaise. The mayonnaise recipe they created in their New York deli, more than 100 years ago, has been a fan favourite ever since. Unilever acquired the Best Foods brand in 2000 and have continued to distribute the brand worldwide to loyal Best Foods fans, including here in New Zealand where it is the number one mayonnaise brand. Best Foods believes that good food doesn’t have to cost the earth, creating mayonnaise from simple ingredients to deliver the best possible taste. Best Foods mayonnaise is made with 100 percent cage free-eggs and real ingredients sourced from trusted American farms.

* Euromonitor, Cooking Ingredients & Meals retail value sales in 2024 – excluding Belgium and Netherlands Foodservice.

