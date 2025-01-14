Building And Construction Training Fund Appoints New CEO And Board Members

The Building and Construction Training Fund (BCTF) has appointed Brian Dillon as its new CEO, alongside two new Board members, Rob Gaimster and Brett Francis.

BCTF board chairperson Kieren Mallon says that the appointment of Mr Dillon, coupled with the appointment of two new board members representing specialist trade industries, reinforces BCTF’s commitment to capability building across the construction sector and is an important milestone for the organisation as it enters its second year of implementing its strategy.

“Brian brings extensive experience in the building and construction industry, as well as in depth knowledge of vocational education in New Zealand. His skillset, along with strong industry relationships, will enable BCTF to continue shaping the future of the New Zealand construction industry through advocating for a vocational education system that meets industry needs, sharing best practice and supporting ongoing skills development.

“We would also like to acknowledge and sincerely thank Grant Florence for his tenure as interim Chief Executive of BCTF and his ongoing commitment to the industry which is reflected in the fact that he will remain on the Board going forward as a co-opted director of BCTF. Grant has been instrumental in developing and implementing BCTF’s strategy to date,” says Mr Mallon.

Mr Dillon has over 25 years of experience in vocational education and construction related roles, including most recently as National Ako Network Director (Construction & Infrastructure) at Te Pūkenga and as the Faculty Dean at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology. He holds an MBA from the University of Waikato.

Additions to the Board include Rob Gaimster, and Brett Francis. Both Mr Gaimster and Mr Francis represent specialist trades within the construction industry. Mr Gaimster is currently Chief Executive of Concrete New Zealand, and previously sat on the BCITO Board and BCTF Board during the time of its initial formation. Mr Francis is the Chief Executive of the Window and Glass Association of New Zealand.

“With these new appointments, BCTF is poised to continue playing a lead role in advocacy around capability building in the trades, and we look forward to continuing to support initiatives to lift standards in the industry,” says Mr Mallon.

All four, Brian Dillon, Rob Gaimster, Brett Francis and Grant Florence, will take up their new positions this month.

