Only 51 Percent Of NZ Dog Owners Walk Their Dogs Every Day. Are You A Top Dog (or Falling Behind)?

A recent independent study, commissioned by Addiction Pet Foods into the habits of 300 dog owners across the country, found that 51 percent of New Zealanders walk their dogs daily. 34 percent walk their dogs once a day and 17 percent walk more than once a day.

The research was done to coincide with Walk Your Dog Month this January and to celebrate the launch of the first Addiction Pet Foods Great Pet WalksTM guide which has a list of 10 highly rated walks for all kinds of dogs, across all kinds of terrain.

The walks were inspired by New Zealand’s Great Walks – 10 popular tramping tracks developed and maintained by the Department of Conservation (DOC). Spanning both the North and South Island they cover some of the best scenery in the country from beaches to dense rain forests and alpine terrain.

Jerel Kwek, CEO and Co-Founder of Addiction Pet Foods, says, “We wanted our walks to be suitable for all kinds of pets and their owners, so our walk list includes long and short walks. We also wanted to feature walks around the country – in both the North and South Islands – and ones that suit all kinds (and personalities) of pets (and owners).”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The walks cover a mix of terrains. Some are next to rivers, some in the mountains, some next to lakes and some near the beach. Some are gentle walks and quite short while others are a bit longer and more challenging. However each one has been selected to meet the needs of different pets whether they like to stay clean and dry, struggle with allergies, or they seem to have loads of energy and are very active.

Says Jerel, “At Addiction Pet Foods we go further for pets, sourcing our ingredients from across New Zealand – from the forest to the lakes, from the ocean to the fields.

The right choice of food is equally as important as establishing a regular exercise routine for your pet, and each walk has been paired with a suitable food to help fuel your pet, meet their nutritional needs and address any dietary concerns they may have.”

More please!

Interestingly, while many Kiwis are getting outside with their pet on a regular basis, the research showed that 62 percent of dog owners say they’d like to walk their dogs more than they do right now. A lack of time and poor weather seem to be the biggest hindrances to getting out more often.

Most respondents shared that they usually walk around their local area (66 percent) but other favourite destinations for walks include the beach (42 percent), the park (54 percent) and “around the block” (59 percent).

“Ensuring that your dog gets enough regular exercise is vitally import for their health. Along with making sure that they have the right food for their individual nutritional needs, a daily walk or playing fetch – and of course lots of love – are the three key things that your canine companion needs to be healthy,” says Jerel.

78 percent of respondents said that they believe their dog looks forward to their walk and that it is a great time to focus on behaviour training (47% do this while on their walk).

“In addition to exercise, walking provides an opportunity for your dog to socialise with other dogs and people and to enjoy all of the smells along the route,” says Jerel.

42 percent of respondents said that this was an important part of the ritual of the dog walk for them.

“Whether you have 10 minutes, an hour, or longer – ensuring that your dog has the chance for some daily activity is an important part of keeping your pet healthy. I encourage every dog owner to get outside and try one of our Addiction Pet Foods Great Pet WalksTM during Walk Your Dog Month and beyond,” concludes Jerel.

The research also showed that:

The average walk is between 3 and 5 kms and lasts between 10 minutes to 1 hour

While many owners choose the evening (66 percent), dog walkers also enjoy a stroll in the morning (53 percent)

Dog walks are a solitary affair – 41 percent of people choose to do this activity alone.

The full Addiction Pet Foods Great Pet WalksTM (New Zealand Edition) list can be found here.

