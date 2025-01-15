Bitcoin: What’s Trump Got To Do With It?

Decrypt’s 2024 story of the year was ‘How crypto money changes American politics’ and it’s all about how crypto executives “revolutionised how corporations spend on elections”. Now, Ripple is gifting Donald Trump’s inaugural fund (which pays for his official swearing-in ceremony and lavish parties to follow) $5 million worth of XRP; while Coinbase shelled out $1 million (as did Circle, Kraken, and countless others). Why are crypto firms donating millions to a president-elect who once dismissed Bitcoin as “based on thin air”? And why did they invite him to headline crypto’s largest convention in Nashville last year?

Janine Grainger, Founder and CEO of Easy Crypto, dives into Trump’s influence on Bitcoin’s price and asks the big question on everyone’s mind as he takes office in 2025: what’s next?

Why make good with crypto investors?

Trump, love him or loathe him, understands one thing: the power of a single-issue voter. The crypto crowd have long been treated like the financial system’s black sheep, and Trump was smart enough to realise that embracing their cause could turn skepticism into votes. But Trump didn’t just show up to shake hands; he fully leaned into the hype. “Otherwise, the other countries are going to have it,” he proclaimed, cementing his stance as a champion of US crypto dominance.

Trump's campaign now accepts Bitcoin donations, a stark departure from previous administrations, and he has slammed the Biden administration’s crypto policies as a “war on innovation”. Pledging to be a pro-Bitcoin president, he has said “Bitcoin stands for freedom, sovereignty and independence from government, coercion and control”. He added that he wants to make the US “the crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the world”, calling crypto “critical to the future of American competitiveness” in a December post on Truth Social, the social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

Whether it was genuine belief or pure strategy, his pivot worked. The crypto world isn’t just intrigued - it’s fully engaged and has secured him favour with prominent crypto boosters including venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz and billionaire twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

How did all of this affect price?

Bitcoin's price is influenced by a cocktail of factors: supply and demand, technological developments, macroeconomics and, yes, geopolitics as well. Trump’s very vocal support of crypto worked to shift the market’s sentiment, injecting optimism into a space that had been weighed down by the regulation-heavy rhetoric of the past.

Trump’s incoming Securities and Exchange Commission (the federal regulatory agency responsible for overseeing and enforcing laws related to securities such as stocks, bonds and other investment instruments) is set to relax enforcement on digital assets - a 180-degree shift from outgoing SEC Chairperson Gary Gensler’s hardline approach. This policy pivot is expected to encourage innovation and open doors for institutional investment, a possibility that has already sent prices soaring.

This impact has ranged from the rational to the ridiculous. A case in point: Dogecoin (ticker ‘DOGE’) spiked when Trump announced his new “Department of Government Efficiency”, with support from prominent Dogecoin influencer, Elon Musk.

This mix of serious policy shifts and meme-fueled moments is classic crypto: i.e. equal parts volatility and excitement.

Fast forward to today…

Rightly so, the crypto market is buzzing with both anticipation and caution. “It’s the first Monday of 2025, and every day brings us closer to a pro-crypto president and the resignation of Gary Gensler,” wrote TikTok influencer Wendy O about Trump’s first day in office on January 20th.

On the upside, lighter SEC regulations could remove barriers for institutional investors. Coupled with this, the US is exploring the concept of a strategic Bitcoin reserve as a hedge against global economic uncertainty and a safeguard in the face of the dwindling dollar dominance. This move is sparking FOMO among institutional investors and driving Bitcoin adoption as nations and corporations seek to secure their stake in the future of digital assets. If US institutions begin holding Bitcoin in reserve as Trump has indicated, it could erase the stigma surrounding crypto and usher in what CoinShares calls a new era of legitimacy.

But, as with all things political, what’s promised versus what’s delivered is key. While optimism has driven Bitcoin’s price to an all-time high of $108,000, the market remains a roller coaster. Crypto ETFs have further fueled speculation, leading to dramatic price swings with every rumor or headline as investors react ‘en masse’.

The wild ride ahead

The market’s ‘Trump bump’ has shown that policy and politics are deeply intertwined with crypto’s future, but as Trump takes office, Bitcoin’s path forward is anything but predictable.

For now, wise investors are watching (closely) and waiting. The acronym ‘DYOR’ (do your own research) has never been as important as the market undergoes ongoing global transition. Will Trump deliver on his promises, or will crypto enthusiasts find themselves singing a different tune? Either way - as the roller coaster hurtles forward, one thing is certain: in the world of crypto, every Trumpety Trump Trump echoes across the market and it’s imperative to be prepared for the possible effects.

