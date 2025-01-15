Ngāti Ranginui Marks Milestone With New Housing Development FollowingMorning Blessing

At 7 a.m. this morning, Ngāti Ranginui gathered to bless seven newly acquired two-bedroom apartment-style homes in Greerton, Tauranga. Led by kaumātua Tamati Tata, the blessing acknowledged the wairua of this significant milestone and celebrated the iwi commitment to addressing housing challenges for whānau.

Purchased on December 23, 2024, these homes represent a step forward in the vision Ngāti Ranginui have of creating affordable, high-quality housing for its people. While the homes are not yet open for applications, a process for whānau to express an interest will be announced in due course.

“These homes are about creating opportunities for whānau to thrive in a secure and connected environment,” said Melanie Tata, CEO of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ranginui. “The blessing this morning reminded us of our collective responsibility to ensure our people have access to housing that honours their mana and provides a strong foundation for the future.”

The apartments have been designed to meet the pressing need for affordable housing in Tauranga, ranked the most expensive place to live, and where rising costs have made secure living increasingly difficult for many whānau.

“This development is a tangible expression of our values,” said Charlie Rahiri, Chairperson of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ranginui. “We made the decision to secure these homes as an act of care and hope for our people. Today’s blessing marks the beginning of a journey to ensure more whānau can access housing that prioritises their wellbeing over profit.”

Ngāti Ranginui envisions this project as the first step in a broader strategy to expand its housing footprint, offering long-term solutions to housing affordability and remains focused on ensuring these homes meet the needs of its people, creating spaces where whānau can grow, connect, and build brighter futures.

