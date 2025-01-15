Commvault Introduces Automated Active Directory Recovery To Support Business Continuity

In response to the rising threat of ransomware attacks targeting enterprise IT systems, Commvault has announced an expansion to its cyber resilience platform with the introduction of automated Active Directory forest recovery.

Active Directory plays a crucial role in managing authentication and access controls for enterprise systems, including both digital and physical assets. Given its importance, Active Directory has become a frequent target in cyberattacks. Disruptions to this system can significantly affect business operations, making rapid recovery essential. However, traditional recovery methods often involve complex and time-consuming processes.

Commvault’s new Backup & Recovery for Active Directory Enterprise Edition seeks to simplify this process by introducing automation and improved tools for managing recovery. Key features of the solution include:

Automated Runbooks: These streamline the recovery process by automating critical tasks, such as transferring essential roles from compromised domain controllers to functional ones. Runbooks also enable regular testing in non-production environments to enhance preparedness.

Visual Topology Views: Organizations can quickly identify and prioritize the recovery of key components within their Active Directory environment, reducing downtime.

Organizations can quickly identify and prioritize the recovery of key components within their Active Directory environment, reducing downtime. Faster Recovery Times: Traditional manual recovery processes can take days or weeks. Commvault’s solution significantly reduces this time by automating workflows and integrating with Entra ID, Microsoft’s cloud-based identity management service.

Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault, emphasized the importance of this development: “Recovering Active Directory is foundational to maintaining business operations after a cyberattack. By automating this process, we’re enabling organizations to recover quickly and focus on their broader resilience strategies.”

Addressing Business Needs

The Nevada Department of Transportation’s Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Jeffrey Day, shared his perspective: “Active Directory is critical to our operations. Commvault’s new solution gives us confidence in our ability to recover quickly and efficiently if an attack occurs.”

The solution’s integration with Commvault’s broader platform, which protects a wide range of workloads, ensures organizations can address multiple resilience needs through a single system.

Availability and Pricing

Commvault Cloud Backup & Recovery for Active Directory Enterprise Edition is expected to be available in the first half of 2025, with pricing based on a per-user model. Additional details and a product demo are available on Commvault’s website.

