Air New Zealand Welcomes Its 30th ATR To The Whānau

Air New Zealand has welcomed its 30th ATR aircraft, an ATR 72-600, into its regional operation.

Entering service today, Thursday 16 January, the aircraft will operate its first scheduled flight from Christchurch to Invercargill. The aircraft has the registration ZK-MZG.

The newest ATR arrived in New Zealand on 29 December 2024 after a week-long journey from the manufacturing site in Toulouse, France. Its journey spanned more than 20,000 kilometers, with stops in Heraklion, Riyadh, Oman, Hyderabad, Kuala Lumpur, Denpasar, Darwin, and Brisbane before landing in Christchurch.

Air New Zealand’s General Manager of Strategy, Networks, and Fleet, Baden Smith, said the arrival of the latest ATR is a valuable addition to the airline’s services in the region.

“The ATR is a fantastic aircraft and the backbone of our domestic network for regional customers. It performs exceptionally well in New Zealand’s unique operating conditions with its fuel efficiency, reliability, and ability to access smaller airports. The aircraft's versatility ensures we can maintain a robust and resilient service, connecting our communities across the motu efficiently,” said Smith.

The new aircraft also enhances the resilience of the airline’s regional network.

“Introducing our 30th ATR into service is a milestone for Air New Zealand. The addition of this aircraft will provide vital support for our turboprop fleet helping provide maintenance flexibility and helping maintain the reliability of our services for regional customers,” said Smith.

This new ATR features the Pratt & Whitney PW127XT engine, which is designed to deliver an estimated 3% fuel savings compared to its predecessor. This is Air New Zealand's first ATR72-600 with this engine type.

The airline also has another ATR on order, scheduled to arrive in mid-2025.

The airline has a proud history of operating ATR 72-600 aircraft, with the first having taken off for the airline 13 years ago in 2012. During this time, Air New Zealand’s fleet of ATRs has helped to boost the airline's regional network flying an estimated 33.2 million Air New Zealand customers on over 610,809 flights.

