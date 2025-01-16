Atura Wellington Unveils Refurbished Rooms

Atura Wellington Superior King Room. Photo/Supplied.

Atura Wellington has unveiled its freshly refurbished rooms, now open and ready to welcome guests.

Since opening in 2021 in the building formerly known as The Thorndon Hotel by Rydges, Atura Wellington has become a destination for travellers seeking comfort and convenience in the vibrant and historic Thorndon neighbourhood.

With a firm focus on simplicity, the hotel initially completed a full refurbishment of all public spaces as part of a broader redevelopment plan. Following this, all 108 guest rooms have now been upgraded, offering a refreshed, revitalised experience.

The refreshed rooms feature updated carpet, fresh paint in Atura’s signature colours, new Dyson fans and premium Sleepyhead beds in every room, ensuring a comfortable and stylish stay for both new and returning guests.

General Manager Mason Hannan has overseen the refurbishment, shared his enthusiasm, “Atura’s focus on convenience and style has been further elevated with these upgrades, adding to the hassle-free, fly-in/fly-out nature of the hotel. Our new rooms blend comfort and technology for a seamless guest experience. Whether guests are here for business or to explore the coolest capital, Atura provides a base that feels like a home away from home, tucked away in the fantastic suburb of Thorndon.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Atura Wellington is proudly Qualmark accredited. Book your stay here.

About Atura Wellington

Launching in New Zealand in 2021, Atura Hotels are bringing a new urban oasis to Wellington. Located in the historic Thorndon neighbourhood, Atura Wellington is where modern, independent travellers escape the predictable.

With convenience at the heart of Atura, this new style of travel fuses dynamic communal spaces with the latest technology, sustainability commitments and connection to the local community. Featuring The Atura Lounge, all-day happy hour, e-bikes, a community art gallery, and Atura Ambassadors armed with local tips, Atura Wellington makes things simple, smart and easy.

Atura is part of the EVT family, owners of QT, Rydges, LyLo and Independent Hotels across Australasia.

About EVT

Entertainment businesses that excite every sense. Commercial Ventures driven by a passion for new opportunities. Travel businesses that always feel local and authentic. In a world of cookie-cutters, EVT is reshaping what’s possible in experience and commercial opportunity. Backed by our team of Daymakers, we go all the way to elevate our people, customers, communities, and environment every day.

Entertainment: 140+ Cinema Experiences | 150+ Bars and Restaurants | Wellness

Event Cinemas AU & NZ | BCC Cinemas| Rialto Cinemas | The Embassy | CineStar Germany | Moonlight | Skyline Drive In | Cinebuzz OnDemand | State Theatre | SpaQ |Thredbo leisure Centre & Golf Course | Rydges Formosa Golf Course

Ventures: ~$2B Property Portfolio | Partnerships

EVT Property Development| EVT Hotel Management | EDGE CT | EVT Media & Sponsorship | EVT

Partnerships |The Parlour Lane Company

Travel: 80+ Hotels | Australia's number 1 Ski Resort

QT | Rydges| Atura| Lylo | Independent Collection by EVT | Thredbo

ASX top 200: EVT | ~$1Bn Annual turnover |$2Bn+ Market Cap | Team of ~9000

Get to know us better at evt.com

© Scoop Media

