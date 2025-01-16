Empowering Entrepreneurs With Disabilities - Launching February 2025

Thrive Whaikaha, an innovative program designed to empower individuals with disabilities to unlock their entrepreneurial potential, is set to begin in February 2025. This free, bespoke, and empowering programme aims to break down barriers and provide tailored guidance for aspiring entrepreneurs who live with a disability.

A Programme Tailored for Success

Thrive Whaikaha offers participants an opportunity to develop a business idea from scratch. Whether they are just starting out, have prior experience, or are purely interested in entrepreneurship, the program provides the tools and support necessary to turn ideas into reality. Key details include:

A free weekly workshop to help participants build and refine their business ideas.

Held at 28 Taupo Quay, a fully accessible location, with free lunch provided at all sessions.

Starting Wednesday February 12th, 2025.

“This initiative is focused on enabling individuals with disabilities to overcome challenges and take control of their own economic futures.” says James Paul at Thrive Whanganui.

"This course and the staff who deliver the material empower individuals to regain independence through self-employment, so they can feel fulfilled and contribute to society. The staff were highly considerate of everyone's needs, motivational, and resourceful. This initiative brings us HOPE for a better future." - Thrive Whaikaha August participant.

About Thrive Whaikaha

Thrive Whaikaha is a bespoke programme designed to support aspiring entrepreneurs with disabilities in Aotearoa. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and real-world impact, the programme is committed to breaking down systemic exclusive barriers and creating opportunities for all.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

