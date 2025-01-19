Bed & Breakfast Operators Enjoying Successful Summer Season

The hosted Bed & Breakfast sector is enjoying a strong summer, with some operators reporting their busiest season ever.

Bed & Breakfast Association New Zealand members around Aotearoa New Zealand are hosting high value international visitors, mainly from the US, UK, Northern Europe and Australia.

Some B&B operators are already receiving bookings for the 2025-26 season, indicating confidence in travel and demand for the premium hosted experience, Association President Ann-Marie Johnson says.

The Bed & Breakfast Association New Zealand represents and promotes home-hosted bed and breakfasts throughout the country – including homestays, farmstays, boutique, heritage and luxury accommodation.

“B&Bs fly under the radar in the wider tourism economy, as data showing the size and value of our boutique accommodation is not generally collected in the official statistics, which are focused on larger accommodation providers. But we know that our properties attract the high quality, high-spending visitors that New Zealand wants,” Ms Johnson says.

Unlike providers of Short-Term Rental Accommodation (STRA), B&B owners invite visitors into their own homes, sharing their personal spaces with their guests as they host them around the breakfast table. B&Bs offer a genuine Kiwi hospitality experience that is often the only opportunity for international guests to chat to a local.

“Our guests are looking for authentic genuine interactions. B&B hosts provide unique, personalised experiences, tailored to their guests’ interests and using their own local knowledge. International agents tell us there is growing demand for premium hosted accommodation and it’s fantastic to see that bookings are exceeding pre-pandemic numbers in many cases.”

The average New Zealand B&B operates two or three guest rooms, at an average room rate (double occupancy) of $305 per night although tariffs can range from around $100 to over $1200 per night.

“Reports from our members show that the season has been busy since late November and most operators are fully booked through to Easter,” Ms Johnson says. “While the poor weather has affected some travellers’ plans, particularly for Cook Strait ferry crossings, it does not seem to have had a serious impact on bookings.”

Some operators have noticed that fewer New Zealanders are staying in B&Bs which they attribute to the economic climate. Some Kiwis are seeking last-minute bookings but face disappointment where their preferred B&B is full.

“We recommend that Kiwi travellers plan well ahead, particularly if they want to stay in popular holiday destinations. Make sure you book as early as possible, to ensure you can enjoy your B&B stay as much as our international guests do,” Ms Johnson says.

© Scoop Media

