Southern Skill Shines At Regional Excavator Operator Showdown

Competition winner Brad Fallow doing the Tyre Stack challenge / Supplied

Invercargill’s Brad Fallow showcased his super smooth digger skills to beat eight other elite Southland operators at the Civil Contractors New Zealand CablePrice Southland Regional Excavator Operator Competition on Saturday.

The competitors were put through their paces at Winton Racecourse during the Winton A&P Show, captivating hundreds of spectators who flocked to see them tackle extreme challenges of skill right on the edge of what excavators are capable of.

Fallow’s win was his third from four attempts at the Southland competition, and he put some of this year’s success down to his experience competing in front of the event’s crowds.

“You know what’s coming so it is a bit easier, but all the challenges still have their ups and downs.”

The challenges at the event included crowd-pleasing and sometimes quirky tests of operator precision, such as using an excavator’s bucket to slam dunk a basketball through a hoop, construct a pergola within a confined space, and delicately pour a cup of tea.

The Southland competition also involved more routine tests of operator ability and knowledge, including a hazard-spotting assessment and health and safety quiz.

Fallow’s triumph over second placed Brody Davidson and third placed Mark Jenkins secures his spot in the national finals at the Central District Field Days in Feilding in March.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It will be his second appearance at the national finals, where he will represent Southland against 11 other winners from regional competitions.

“Last year I got a taste of the finals so I’m looking forward to getting back there. Hopefully I won’t be a nervous wreck like I was my first time around,” Fallow said.

He has operated machinery since he was 19 years old and works as a foreman and excavator operator for SouthRoads, so felt well prepared, he said.

CCNZ Southland Branch Chair Regan McRandle praised the performance of Fallow and the other competitors, noting that the competition was “hotly contested” down to the final challenge.

"It was excellent. The weather was good, the competition was really good and there was a fantastic crowd of people at the Winton A&P show to watch.”

McRandle said that as well as being a great day out for the competitors, the Southland competition, now in its third decade, was a great way to showcase the immense skill excavator operators possess to the public.

“The skills are a lot finer and more precise than most of the operators’ get credit for. They make their diggers dance out there, they really do.”

The CCNZ CablePrice Southland Regional Excavator Operator Competition was made possible by the support of major sponsors including CablePrice, Hirepool, Attach2, Humes and Connexis, alongside Milwaukee – which provided prizes – and many other local businesses and supporters.

“Their commitment helps us showcase what our industry does and how vital and skilful excavator operators are. We're incredibly grateful for their support," McRandle said.

Winners: CCNZ CablePrice Southland Regional Excavator Operator Competition

First: Brad Fallow, SouthRoads.

Brad Fallow, SouthRoads. Second: Brody Davidson, Ryal Bush Transport.

Brody Davidson, Ryal Bush Transport. Third: Mark Jenkins, Fulton Hogan.

© Scoop Media

