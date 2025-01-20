Untouched Architectural Masterpiece Awaits Its First Owner

47C Waiou Road, Hatuma: Nestled in the heart of Central Hawke's Bay, this newly built home redefines modern living with an impeccable design and breathtaking surroundings. Perched on 1.25-hectares of land, the property offers panoramic views of Lake Hatuma and the Waipukurau township, seamlessly blending architectural brilliance with the region's natural beauty. (Photo/Supplied)

“It’s definitely an elite area with a high calibre of builds. The views are magnificent and offer a picturesque backdrop that’s really unique. There’s nowhere else around central Hawke’s Bay that has views just like it” says Bayleys spokesperson Ian Large.

47C Waioau Road / Supplied

Spanning 311sqm of carefully crafted living space under a 450sqm roof, the 47C Waiou Road is both sophisticated and functional. The master suite is a private retreat complete with walk-in wardrobe and luxurious ensuite, while two additional bedrooms provide generous double wardrobes for ample storage. A contemporary main bathroom, complemented by a separate toilet, ensures practicality for family and guests alike.

47C Waioau Road / Supplied

“The home is incredibly versatile but would really suit a semi-retired couple or professionals who love entertaining.”

The open-plan living areas are designed for seamless indoor-outdoor flow, leading to a stunning 180-degree, north-facing deck that provides the perfect space for relaxation or gatherings while soaking in the expansive views. Enhancing the living experience is an 85-inch big-screen TV, offering premium home entertainment.

“The property lends itself to some special events - whether that’s small intimate dinner parties, or something a bit larger.”

“It could even cater to something like a wedding, anniversary or birthday with enough space to pitch a marquee on.”

At the heart of the home lies a state-of-the-art kitchen, with top-tier appliances, a scullery, and wine cellar to meet the needs of even the most discerning chef. A double internal garage and ducted heating and cooling system deliver practicality and year-round comfort, while future-proof features like pre-wiring for solar power and electric vehicle charging reflect the home's commitment to sustainability.

“There’s so much value added to this home, a lot of which addresses sustainability concerns and also helps to bring down the cost of living. With the use of electric vehicles on the rise too, the existing infrastructure adds further incentive to invest in EV or hybrid technology.”

The property benefits from the region’s rich history, character, and natural beauty. With its close proximity to main centres like Napier, Hastings, and Havelock North, and supported by the service towns of Waipukurau and Waipawa, the area offers both convenience and charm.

“There’s so much on offer. It’s just a 30 to 40 minute drive to a selection of local beaches and just an hour away from Palmerston North. Great schools are a short 5 or 6 minute drive away and all your major shopping needs can be found a stone’s throw away in Waipukurau.”

Outdoor enthusiasts will also relish the abundance of recreational opportunities, from exploring the scenic Ruahine Ranges to enjoying lush farmland, and trout-filled rivers.

This home represents the pinnacle of modern luxury in a region celebrated for its tranquility, natural allure, and vibrant community spirit. With an unmatched attention to detail, breathtaking setting, and seamless blend of sophistication and sustainability, this property offers an unparalleled lifestyle opportunity that is truly one of a kind.

