Balinese-Styled Home For Sale Delivers Relaxed Tropical Lifestyle Living In Lush Northland Setting

80a Pa Road, Kerikeri - An elegantly stylish family home themed around Balinese-inspired landscaped gardens producing an air of calmness and total relaxation as part of an exclusive residential estate has been placed on the market for sale. (Photo/Supplied)

The spacious 336-square metre three–bedroom residence has been designed to maximise its exposure to lush thick green vegetation around five grand patios adjacent to flat rolling lawns.

Located in the suburbs just a few minutes’ drive from the centre of the bustling Northland township of Kerikeri, the immaculately presented masonry home features an infinity pool half covered by a semi-floating canopy ceiling, and half bathed in sunlight while simultaneously overlooking numerous brightly coloured flowerbeds and palm trees.

80a Pa Road / Supplied

Sitting discreetly within a gated community, and surrounded by mature trees, the resort-style home has been designed along the lines of a ‘hub and spoke’ format – with the central communal open plan area accessed by entering through the large imposing wooden front door, and comprising the TV lounge, spacious chef’s kitchen, dining room, and a separate lounge/family room.

One wing off the central area leads to the master bedroom which is reminiscent of a high-end boutique lodge – with a walk-in wardrobe, en-suite bathroom, private balcony, and its own sitting room. To the other side of the central hub are two further double bedrooms which share a patio and bathroom.

Meanwhile, upstairs on a mezzanine floor is a large office space or TV room which could easily be reapportioned as a fourth bedroom with its own balcony. The upper level also contains two very large storage cupboard spaces.

80a Pa Road / Supplied

Balinese gardens are traditionally created in tropical locations – such as Kerikeri which is renowned for its citrus growing climate – and feature decorative highly colourful plants which flourish in harmony with their surrounding environment by maximising the use of natural topography. Water feature fountains, ponds, and streams are commonly used to enhance the sense of tranquillity found in such ‘spiritual’ gardens.

Sitting on a relatively flat tree-lined wedge-shaped section of approximately 4,000-square metres, the private and peaceful residence at 80A Pa Road in Kerikeri – owned by a former advertising agency executive who appreciates the quality things in life – is now being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Kerikeri, with the tender process closing on February 13.

Bayleys Kerikeri salesperson David Baguley said that in addition to the landscaping, the interior layout and design of the modern home featured light-filled open plan spaces and large windows connecting the ‘inside’ with the outdoors, wide hallways, big tiled flooring, high stud ceilings including the entrance lobby, and capped off with sleek-lined tiled bathrooms. “With five individual patio platforms located around different aspects of the home, there’s plenty of choice to either bask in the sun or chill out in the shade – allowing for everyone in the family to have their own personal space overlooking the gardens,” he said.

“This really is a home for family relaxation. The whole ethos of this home is about seamless living in harmony with nature – where the outdoors and the indoors become ‘one’ This is most visibly seen with the heated infinity swimming pool which is half under a sheltered courtyard, and half bathed in sunlight.

“Other recreational activities have a very big focus within the Pa Road property too. Across the lawn from the main home is a purpose-built al-fresco dining area with BBQ, a full length petanque court around the corner, and a separate ‘day room’ cabana amply suitable for quietly reading a book surrounded by solitude. With so much space, there are also multiple spots where a luxury spa pool could also be added to complete the picture.

“On the property’s boundaries is a large, shared-access pond, also designed in a South-East Asian style – filled with carp peacefully swimming among the proliferation of lilies, and with a small wooden temple in the middle,” said Baguley.

“Additionally, a gravelled fern and punga-lined bush walk links the back lawn of 80A Pa Road with the private lakes situated within the exclusive Fern Park Lake estate – which provide more havens for anyone seeking some solitude or a place in the shade to catch up with neighbours in a setting worthy of being showcased in the pages in Home and Garden magazine.”

With the home’s angled rooflines architecturally breaking up its presence amidst the mature surrounding vegetation, the dwelling also has garage parking for three vehicles, along with a substantial sealed courtyard for additionally parking a motorhome/caravan or trailer yacht/speedboat.

