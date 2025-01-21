Top Trade Me Motors Listings Of 2024 Revealed

Supercars, a prime ministerial limousine, and a classic Chevy – Trade Me Motors top listings of 2024 feature a mix of the iconic, classic, and coveted.

Traveling through space and time to take the number one spot is a 1982 DeLorean DMC-12. This late addition, listed in December 2024, caught the eyes of Kiwi movie buffs as the iconic ride from Back to the Future.

Photo/Supplied.

Trade Me Motors Sales Director Jayme Fuller notes the listing is "a chance to own a piece of automotive (and cinematic) history." Not to mention the seller dubs this car as "cooler than cool." We definitely think Kiwi agree with this listing having amassed the highest number of views in 2024 (97,676 and counting).

Moving into second and third place this year, we saw one common theme: a need for speed. In number two, is a 2022 McLaren Elva, a “breathtaking supercar offering an unparalleled driving experience for motors enthusiasts,” says Jayme Fuller.

Photo courtesy of Trade Me seller listing. Photo/Supplied.

Paying homage to the iconic Can-Am racing era of the 1960s, and specifically the legendary McLaren M8B, Ms. Fuller notes that this listing “certainly generated a flurry of activity, clocking up an impressive 67,501 views. It really offered a glimpse into the golden age of motorsport.”

“With as little as 149 units produced worldwide, this rare vehicle exudes an aura of exclusivity and prominence.” Its eye-watering $2,800,000 price tag also makes it the highest-priced vehicle in our top ten.

Hot on its heels, and number three on our list, is a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GT Black Series 4.0PT. This record-setting vehicle received over 65,376 views.

“Sought after for its turbocharged and aerodynamic features and with the second highest price of $1,249,990 on our list, this million-dollar sports car definitely piqued the interests of Kiwi car enthusiasts,” says Jayme Fuller.

Photo courtesy of Trade Me seller listing. Photo/Supplied.

In fourth place this year was a vehicle with a different kind of horsepower: former Prime Minister Helen Clark's ministerial limousine, a 2005 Ford LTD Ba V8. This ride, complete with NZ flags and listed on behalf of the New Zealand government, promised the chance to “feel like a prime minister as you cruise around.” It proved a real head-turner, attracting 46,525 views and a final bid of $35,200.

Photo courtesy of Trade Me seller listing. Photo/Supplied.

Our other top listings reveal the wonderfully diverse tastes of the Kiwi customer. For those who prefer their adventures on the water, a White Pointer 840 Prop Sportsman Diesel 350HP (listed by the NZ Courts) secured fifth place. Known as the “go-to” for those in the cray fish industry and a standout in Trade-A-Boat New Zealand's "Boats of the Decade" in February, this trailerboat's top-10 ranking is no surprise.

Next up, arguably the most accessible purchase in our top ten, (and our lowest priced at $25,000) is the 2019 Mazda 6 Tamaki 2.5PT/6AT, coming in at number six. “This is a family-friendly, reliable, and stylish car and was a clear winner with Kiwi, garnering over 36,254 views,” says Jayme Fuller. Also on the list at number seven was a second Mercedes, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz S 63 Maybach S680 Sedan. With 46,427 views, this beauty promised luxury and technology.

Finally, no top ten is complete without some automotive classics. Ms. Fuller points out that three noteworthy classics made the list this year, proving that "an oldie is still a goodie" on Trade Me.

Photo sourced from Getty. Photo/Supplied.

These included a 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser Chevy FJ45 (“a great little ute with a 70s-series deck”); a 1968 Holden Monaro (known for their appreciating value and available for international delivery from Australia); and a 1971 Holden Torana GTR (described as a Kiwi classic, back on the road and ready to rumble).

Whether it’s hitting the gas pedal, polishing the hood or exploring the waters, one thing is for certain, Trade Me remains the place where Kiwi can find their next dream vehicle.

Trade Me’s top motors listings of 2024:

Place Views Listing name Listing Price Seller’s location 1st 97,676 1982 Other Delorean DMC-12 $86,000 Carteron, Wairarapa 2nd 67,501 2022 McLaren Elva $2,800,000 Wellington City, Wellington 3rd 65,376 2022 Merecedes-Benz GT BLACK SERIES 4.0PT $1,249,990 Wellington City, Wellington 4th 46,525 2005 Ford LTD Ba V8 $35,200 Christchurch City, Canterbury 5th 40,961 White Pointer 840 Pro Sportsman Diesel 350HP $225,305 Remuera, Auckland 6th 36,254 2019 Mazda 6 Tamaki 2.5PT/6AT $24,950 Wellington City, Wellington 7th 33,906 2023 Mercedes-Benz S 63 Maybach S680 Sedan - NZ $399,990 Wellington City, Wellington 8th 32,014 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 $55,000 Wanaka, Otago 9th 30,512 1968 Holden Monaro $269,990 Wellington City, Wellington 10th 30,026 1971 Holden Torana GTR $29,500 Stratford, Taranaki

