New Fire Station For Hawke’s Bay Airport

A new fire station is being built at Hawke’s Bay Airport, with construction starting this week.

Jon Nichols, Chair of Hawke’s Bay Airport says the new fire station will serve the airport for the next 50 years.

“We are very pleased to see this project start, because our old fire station is at the end of its life and needs to be replaced.

“Our new fire station will provide a much better level of support for our emergency response team, and their equipment both now and into the future, offering significant advantages to the team.

“This is the biggest capital project since the terminal expansion, and like the terminal, the new fire station has been designed to accommodate for future growth,” says Mr Nichols.

East Exterior Perspective (Photo/Supplied)

The current fire station was built in the 1960’s, when Hawke’s Bay Airport was a smaller and less busy aerodrome. At the time its location was some distance from the terminal and other tenants, but expansion of both the terminal and the Airport’s general aviation community has seen the fire station surrounded by other buildings and businesses.

The new fire station will be strategically located at the southern end of the airport offering uninterrupted access to the airfield for the fire team and other emergency services, says Hawke’s Bay Airport Operations Manager, Deb Suisted.

"Our new station incorporates sustainable design principles such as orientation optimised for solar photovoltaics, engineered timber framing, grey water capture, and solar power which is in keeping with our sustainability goals.

“At 550m2, it will be much bigger than our current station which gives ample training and operational spaces for the fire team and most importantly means all of our fire appliances can be garaged,“ she says.

The construction period is expected to be 12 months, with the new fire station coming into service around March next year. On the project team is Hawke’s Bay architect RTA Studio, and lead contractor TW Construction.

“We are pleased with our design and tender progress to date, which is ahead of schedule, and that local architects and contractors are involved in the project,” says Mr Nichols.

About Hawke’s Bay Airport Limited

Hawke’s Bay Airport is New Zealand’s third busiest airport in the North Island. It plays a key role in connecting the region’s people and produce with national and international markets. Hawke’s Bay Airport’s carbon emission reduction efforts are rated as Level 4+ ‘Transition’ as recognised by Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA). The airport is owned by three shareholders Napier City Council (26%), Hastings District Council (24%) and the Crown (50%). It is governed by a Board of Directors, consisting of two council shareholder appointed directors and two Crown appointed directors.

