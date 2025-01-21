NZME Signs Exclusive Audio Partnership With BBC Studios

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has entered a multi-year partnership with BBC Studios, which will see NZME represent hundreds of hours of premium BBC podcasts in New Zealand.

(Photo/Supplied)

NZME will act as the sales representation for BBC Studios’ extensive library of audio content in New Zealand. BBC Studios is one of the most globally recognised audio brands, boasting industry-leading content that is listened to by millions worldwide. Earlier this year a dedicated audio division was created in BBC Studios, paving the way for the company to fully realise the commercial opportunities in the global audio market.

NZME is one of New Zealand’s leading podcast publishers, boasting 1.1 million monthly listeners (Triton Podcast Metrics, December 2024). The incorporation of BBC’s podcast network will further add to its vast library of both local and international content.

NZME Head of Digital Audio Sarah Catran says this is an exciting development for NZME in 2025.

“This is a significant milestone for NZME and is proof of our strong level of market share and influence in digital audio and podcasting. We’re committed to providing advertisers with premium content across a broad range of audio and podcasting platforms, and adding the BBC Studios content to our offering will complement the fantastic global and local podcasts we currently offer; alongside the BBC World Service radio advertising we have also had the priviledge to represent in market for many years. The partnership gives audiences international content they love, and simultanesously bolsters advertising opportunities for our valued clients in New Zealand,” says Catran.

Louise la Grange, SVP, BBC Audio, Digital News & Streaming, BBC Studios, says: “NZME is a market leader with a proven track record in representing premium brands together with the scale and expertise to cut through in the marketplace. We’re delighted to partner with them to represent the BBC’s rich portfolio of shows including Global News Podcast, World of Secrets and Football Daily in New Zealand’s ad market where our podcasts have many loyal fans.”

Jamie Chambers, VP Ad Sales and BBC StoryWorks, BBC Studios ANZ, says “This partnership opens the door to advertisers looking to access scale deals in the audio space across BBC and other inventory. For brands who want the very best of BBC audiences in New Zealand and beyond, we now have even greater capabilities to incorporate BBC Podcasts alongside campaigns accessing the rest of the BBC Studios portfolio.”

The deal follows BBC Studios’ recent announcement that it has partnered with Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast and radio industries.

As the commercial arm of the BBC Group, BBC Studios is responsible for the international distribution and monetisation of the BBC’s unrivalled catalogue of premium audio originals across news, technology, sports, travel, science, true crime, food, finance, and more. The newly created BBC Studios Audio division is now home to one of the largest audio production companies in Europe, as well as being the international distributor of BBC Audio content.

BBC podcasts are widely available to listeners wherever you get your podcasts.

