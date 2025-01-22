New Zealand’s Marsden Hotel Group Partners With STAAH

Marsden- Group (Photo/Supplied)

Marsden Hotel Group, owner and operator for successful 4-5 start properties across New Zealand, has teamed up with STAAH, a leading technology provider for hospitality businesses, to boost the revenue-generating capabilities of the properties in its network.

Properties across the group’s network within its brands Marsden Hotels & Resorts, Ramada by Wyndham, Wyndham Garden, and Microtel by Wyndham have completed the roll-out of the STAAH channel manager, booking engine and global distribution systems (GDS). In addition to these there are also integrations with Marsden group’s PMS, Opera, Newbook and revenue management technology. This combined tech refresh will give Marsden properties the rigour required to accelerate in a highly competitive industry.

Marsden- Group (Photo/Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

STAAH’s booking engine will form a key component of Marsden’s direct booking strategy to improve e-commerce conversions, while STAAH’s distribution solution and end-to-end GDS service will allow Marsden to recognise the potential of a broadening travel community, including business travellers, as volumes grow.

Marsden- Group (Photo/Supplied)

“Supporting a range of 4 to 5 star properties as diverse as the travellers checking into them, it pays to adopt an integrated platform that deeply understands how simplifying booking processes and maximising distribution translates to more revenue,” says Emma Kirkland, Director of Revenue Management, Marsden Hotel Group. “In just the first month, our GDS channel volume has doubled, and we’ve gained significant benefits from the new channels integrated through STAAH.”

Marsden- Group (Photo/Supplied)

Emma commended the seamless onboarding of 15 group properties, “no small feat” and highlighted the ease of using STAAH. “Creating promotions with STAAH is quick and effortless, thanks to its intuitive and user-friendly system,” she said. The Marsden team is already adapting and improving the STAAH offering to fulfil its distribution needs and gain real-time insights for improved decision-making.

Marsden- Group (Photo/Supplied)

“Technology is in the forefront for properties seeing impressive revenue gains as they are empowered to be responsive to the evolving needs of modern travellers,” says Tarun Joukani, Director, STAAH. “We are excited to work with forward-thinking businesses such as The Marsden Group are eager to support their growth and transformation as they make business seamless for not only their teams, but also the travellers booking stays.”

Marsden Hotel Group owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 15 successful accommodation businesses throughout New Zealand under the brands Marsden Hotels & Resorts, Ramada by Wyndham, Wyndham Garden, and Microtel by Wyndham. With properties located in Auckland, Rotorua, Wellington, Christchurch, Central Otago, and Queenstown, Marsden Hotel Group is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

About STAAH

Headquartered in New Zealand, STAAH is a world-class hospitality technology platform helping its accommodation providers (hotels, motels & vacation rentals) to grow online bookings & revenue with a user-friendly platform to manage Online Travel Agents (OTA), direct bookings, and online reputation. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, STAAH partners with over 20,000 properties across 90 countries through its operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, UAE, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the UK, and Europe offering exceptional service in the area of Channel Management, Booking Engine, Websites, Vouchers, Reputation Management & Global Distribution System (GDS). In 2024, the company was acquired by The Access Group, a global leader in business management software.

About The Access Group

The Access Group is one of the largest UK-headquartered business management software providers. It provides solutions that empower more than 128,000 small and mid-sized organisations in commercial and non-profit sectors across Europe, USA, and APAC, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what’s important. Its innovative cloud solutions and integrated AI software experience across multiple Access products transform how business technology is used. Access employs over 7,000 people, continuously driving product innovation and customer service excellence.

© Scoop Media

