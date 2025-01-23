Gallagher Security’s Latest Industry Trends Report Highlights The Need For More People-focused Research

HAMILTON, NZ – Global technology leader, Gallagher Security, has unveiled its Security Industry Trends Report 2025, offering insights into the rapid evolution of security systems and the broader role they play in business operations worldwide. This year’s report shines a spotlight on an often overlooked, but critical factor in the security industry’s success, people.

The 2025 report highlights an underrepresented sentiment: while advanced technologies continue to reshape the industry, understanding the human element remains the cornerstone of success. With insights from End Users, Channel Partners, and Consultants, Gallagher’s report explores how growing demands for trusted partnerships, usability, and purpose-driven innovation are setting the stage for reimagined security solutions.

“The speed of change in our industry has never been greater,” says Chief Executive Mark Junge. “However, what stands out in this year’s report is a shift in how businesses view security - not just as protection, but as a tool for fostering trust, operational efficiency, and data-driven insights. These findings challenge us to ask, ‘What if security is capable of so much more?’”

The 2025 report emphasises the interplay of technology and relationships, revealing key trends:

Trusted Relationships Take Priority : End Users consistently cite trust, support, and strong partnerships as the most decisive factors when choosing security solutions. The report highlights how human connections are becoming the differentiating factor in a crowded market, urging security vendors to prioritise collaboration and responsiveness.

: End Users consistently cite trust, support, and strong partnerships as the most decisive factors when choosing security solutions. The report highlights how human connections are becoming the differentiating factor in a crowded market, urging security vendors to prioritise collaboration and responsiveness. Ease of Use Takes Center Stage : As systems become more integrated and complex, usability is a top priority for organizations seeking solutions that align with non-technical staff needs.

: As systems become more integrated and complex, usability is a top priority for organizations seeking solutions that align with non-technical staff needs. The Rising Influence of IT : As cybersecurity and cloud solutions dominate discussions, IT departments are taking a leading role in decision-making. This combined with greater touchpoints across organisations is resulting in an increased need for market education to overcome misconceptions.

: As cybersecurity and cloud solutions dominate discussions, IT departments are taking a leading role in decision-making. This combined with greater touchpoints across organisations is resulting in an increased need for market education to overcome misconceptions. Expanding Value: Businesses are leveraging security systems to support broader goals, from sustainability initiatives to improved operational efficiencies, with 56% of End User respondents reporting strategies in place for optimising operations through their security systems.

“We’re seeing businesses rethink what they need from their security systems,” Junge adds. “It’s about more than features; it’s about choosing the right partner to navigate these challenges together and unlock greater possibilities. By focusing on the people who interact with these systems, we’re better positioned to foster trust and deliver lasting value.”

The Gallagher Security Industry Trends Report 2025 is now available for download and provides a comprehensive look at the insights driving the future of security.

