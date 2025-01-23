Invest NZ And NIFFCo Must Seamlessly Transition Capital To Projects

Infrastructure New Zealand is welcoming Invest New Zealand as the new shop front to attract international investment but is keen for assurance that this new entity will work in with the National Infrastructure Funding and Financing company (NIFFCo) to link capital to projects as quickly and seamlessly as possible.

“The country requires a significant infrastructure uplift over the coming decades if we are to improve the economic, social and environmental outcomes for New Zealanders,” says Chief Executive Nick Leggett. “Yet, it will not be possible to rely solely on central and local government funding to pay for what we need.”

“Increasing access to overseas capital, can bring projects to market faster and provide a much-needed boost to New Zealand’s flagging productivity. We must also not forget onshore capital such as KiwiSaver funds in our mission to invest in improving our infrastructure.”

“Infrastructure assets in stable countries like New Zealand are particularly appealing to international institutional investors, such as pension and sovereign wealth funds. However, it is a globally competitive market, and it is important that Invest New Zealand is adequately resourced to actively attract investors and help match and coordinate investment opportunities.”

With the National Infrastructure Funding and Financing company (NIFFCo) set up late last year to administer infrastructure funding and connect investors with infrastructure projects, the infrastructure industry will be looking for assurance that the two organisations will be able to effectively manage the investor-to-project relationship.

“The last thing we need is an over-complicated bureaucratic maze that suppresses the investment we are trying to attract, slows down projects or impacts public transparency and trust in the system,” says Leggett.

Infrastructure New Zealand is Aotearoa’s peak membership organisation for the infrastructure sector. We promote best practice in national infrastructure development through research, advocacy, and public and private sector collaboration. We promote public and media discussion on issues of importance to the infrastructure sector. Our membership is comprised of around 140 organisations, including government agencies, consultants, contractors, financiers, utilities, and academics. These organisations employ approximately 150,000 people in infrastructure-related roles and are united in their commitment to creating a better New Zealand through outstanding infrastructure.

