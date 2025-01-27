The Record-Breaking Athletic Hotspots Of New Zealand

A new study by Nutrition Warehouse New Zealand has identified Kiwi places that produce the most record-breaking athletes.

Taranaki, home of Zoe Hobbs, boasts a whopping 4.56 records per 100,000 people, crowning it the statistically most successful record-breaking region, and Ōpunake is the town that has the best odds with 1.34 in every 1000.

New Zealand is known for its world-class rugby teams, being a heavy contender in the Olympics, and hosting the most recent FIFA Women’s World Cup - It's safe to say, that Kiwis are a sport-loving nation and home to some truly impressive athletes. But, are they born, made, or both?

A new study by leading sports brand, nutritionwarehouse.co.nz analyses current and historic record-breaking Kiwi athletes to pinpoint the best upcoming locations in Aotearoa, New Zealand for young people aspiring to be the country's next record-breaking pro, with both the Taranaki region and Ōpunake ranking high for nurturing athletic talent.

Grant Mayo, CEO of nutritionwarehouse.co.nz and ANZ competitive bodybuilder said “This study shows that, no matter where you’re from, you can become a record-breaking athlete. By looking at the number of records per capita, rather than the number of records overall, we’re offering a unique look at the small areas nurturing athletic talent that may otherwise fall off the radar due to the location’s small population sizes. The study can be used to inspire the next generation of athletes proving that any Kiwi can make it onto the world stage with role models such as Zoe Hobbs breaking a record every year since 2022.”

The Postcode That Produces the Most Record-Breaking Athletes

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Kiwi postcode with the highest number of athletic records overall is Takapuna, a suburb in the north of Auckland city, with four athletic records within its borders, from a 10-kilometre walk, the 100-metre relay (twice), and 5000-metre walk on the suburbs trophy shelf. Takapuna has the second highest population in the top 10 postcodes with 12,470 residents; the high population may have given them the edge, accounting for one athletic record-breaker in every 3,117 residents. If we’re talking strictly odds of being an athletic record-breaker, Takapuna comes in 5th position in record-breaking postcodes.

The Odds Are in Your Favour if You’re From Ōpunake

The North Islands Ōpunake, located on Taranaki’s west coast, is the postcode where you’re statistically most likely to become a record-breaking athlete, with a higher percentage of the population breaking an athletic record than anywhere else in the country; 1.34 in every 1,000 people. Ōpunake seems to nurture long-distance hiking talent, with the likes of Craig Barret breaking 1998 and 2000 records in the 30,000 and 50,000 metre walk via a track. The other is Quentin Rew who also hiked his way to glory, with a 2017 record in the 50 metre walk via road.

Other places dominating the top five places are situated in the South Island; Ranfurly has bagged one record in just 780 residents, with notable mentions being Tania Dixon’s high jump record broken in 1991. Clyde ranks with one record in just 1,290 residents since Joanne Henry broke a Heptathlon record in 1992. Finally, Tākaka has bagged one record holder among a population size of just 1400 with the 800-metre sprint, triumphed by Toni Hodgkinson in 1996 and again in 1997. This means the number of record holders per every 1,000 people in these small places is 1.28, 0.78, and 0.71 respectively.

Auckland Has Broken The Most Records In Numbers Alone

Auckland is New Zealand's most populous area with 1.5 million residents within its borders and a huge 21 records under its belt, making it the place that produces the most athletic record holders in New Zealand overall. But, with 1.48 athletic record holders per 100,000 people, odds are lower when it comes to breaking a sports record in Auckland, compared with the Taranaki based in the south of the North Island which has 4.56 athletic records in every 100,000 residents, with household names such as Zoe Hobbs still active in pushing Taranaki up the leaderboard as New Zealands sports capital.

The Odds Are in Your Favour in Taranaki, New Zealand

For those in Taranaki, records are still being broken to this day by athlete, Zoe Hobbs. The 60-metre sprint was broken by the Olympic athlete in 2024 and in 2023 the athlete also broke the 100-metre, and in 2022 Zoe broke the record for the 4x 100-metre relay.

Taranaki’s record-breaking history doesn't stop at Hobbs. Craig Barret, a resident of the earlier mentioned Ōpunake is an avid walker who was breaking records in the late 90s through to the early 2000s with the 20,000-metre, 30,000-metre and 50,000-metre walk. Sonia Barry takes the 80s by storm with a record-breaking Ekiden relay moment. Paul Gibson takes the 1997 record-breaking achievement for pole vault. And, finally, the Ōpunake’s Quentin Rew takes the 2017 road walking record.

Taranaki boasts a whopping 4.56 records per 100,000 people, crowning it the statistically most successful record-breaking area for New Zealand athletics.

Next up is Nelson, a scenic spot situated at the tip of the South Island with a small population of 46,000 and is known for its 1500-metre relay by Rob Dixon in 1975 and the 20,190-metre by Bill Baillie in 1963. With two records under the best and small population size, the findings show there is a statistical chance of 4.31 records per 100,000 residents.

About Nutrition Warehouse

Nutrition Warehouse is Australia’s top provider of premium sports nutrition, helping people be built for life. Founded 16 years ago by World Champion bodybuilder Grant Mayo, it operates 116 stores across Australia, one in Auckland, and online stores both sides of the Tasman. With a wide range of high-quality supplements—like protein powders, vitamins, and wellness products—Nutrition Warehouse fuels athletes and wellness seekers alike. Offering Free Delivery, Click and Collect, and Same Day Supps, Nutrition Warehouse is dedicated to supporting everyone on their path to peak health and performance.

© Scoop Media

