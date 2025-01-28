Affordable Housing Project For Wānaka Seniors Receives $100k Grant

A Wānaka housing project that will provide affordable rentals to seniors has received a $100,000 grant from a local trust that assists people in need in the Upper Clutha.

The housing project, which is being developed and managed by Queenstown Lakes Housing Community Trust (QLCHT), received the six-figure donation from the Elsie and Ray Armstrong Charitable Trust recently. The financial contribution will go towards the development of 10 affordable, one-bedroom units along with two three-bedroom family units on the corners of Upton and McDougall Streets in central Wānaka.

The concept first began in November 2022 when QLCHT purchased a section on McDougall Street – beside five council-owned rental properties – with the intent of developing the vacant lot into affordable rental units for seniors.

Last year, the Queenstown Lakes District Council approved the transfer of ownership and operational management of the five neighbouring properties to QLCHT, following public consultation. Currently in the planning phase, the housing project will contain 12 units across both sites, with stage one consisting of civil works and new builds on the empty section, followed by the redevelopment of the existing site.

Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust chief executive Julie Scott says the grant is greatly appreciated, especially in the current economic climate. QLCHT will fund the project, estimated to be around $5m-$6m, but grants like this one are vital to ensure ongoing costs to residents can be kept to a minimum.

“There is not a lot of funding for these types of projects at the moment, and we are so grateful to the Elsie and Ray Armstrong Charitable Trust for their generous donation,” she says. “It will allow us to provide additional features such as solar panels, a communal laundry space and shared services, including a highly efficient hot water heating system to the 12-units.

“These extra infrastructure benefits will provide substantial financial support to the occupants by significantly reducing power costs,” Scott adds.

Elsie and Ray Armstrong Charitable Trust trustee Simon Telfer says the group is excited to contribute towards the important community project.

“The elderly are an important demographic in our local community who need support and we are thrilled about what this project will provide them,” he says. “We’re pleased this grant helps to kickstart the development and hope it leads to others supporting our fellow Wānaka residents.”

The site is located within 200 metres of the Wānaka Community Hub, which provides critical services and amenities to many local seniors.

QLCHT Wānaka tenancy manager Emma Roberts says the demand for affordable senior housing is growing.

“We have a lot of people aged over 60 living in the district, and some encounter unfortunate and unexpected circumstantial changes, which are outside of their control,” Roberts explains. “For many of these people, their only option is to upheave their lives and leave town.

“By offering an alternative rental option it allows them to have a greater sense of security, which is important as the local population grows and ages. And with 250 eligible Wānaka households currently on our waiting list today, we have significant demand for this type of housing,” she says.

“Tenants living in the five existing units will be cared for by our team throughout the build process and will have the opportunity to shift into one of the new units, before stage two starts,” Scott says. “All going to plan, we hope to break ground on the first stage in the middle of this year.”

