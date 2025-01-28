Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Furniture Truck Hire North Shore: The Ideal Solution For Moving Day

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 5:34 pm
Press Release: Auckland Vehicle Rentals

Auckland, New Zealand – January 29, 2025 – For residents of North Shore, Auckland Vehicle Rentals offers tailored services with their furniture truck hire north shore. Designed specifically for moving furniture, appliances, and other bulky items, these trucks make DIY moves easier and more efficient.

With hydraulic tail lifts, automatic transmissions, and spacious cargo areas, their furniture trucks simplify the process of loading, transporting, and unloading heavy items. Customers can also enjoy up to 100km of free travel with every rental, ensuring affordability for both short and medium-distance moves.

“We know how stressful moving can be, and our furniture truck hire service is here to make the process more manageable,” said a representative for Auckland Vehicle Rentals. “By offering reliable trucks and flexible rental terms, we empower our customers to take control of their move.”

Book your furniture truck today and experience the convenience of working with a trusted provider in North Shore.

