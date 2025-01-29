Dana Campanello Joins The Sweetshop’s New Zealand, Australia And Asia Roster

Dana Campanello (Photo/Supplied)

The Sweetshop is excited to announce the signing of the talented director, Dana Campanello, to our New Zealand, Australia and Asia rosters. Dana’s work is a rare mix of heart, originality, and undeniable craft—a perfect fit for our ethos of storytelling that sticks.

Ben Dailey, Managing Director/Executive Producer of The Sweetshop New Zealand, says: “Dana’s work says it all, stylish and fresh with an edge. She’s crafted stories spanning sports, dating, fashion, beer, motorbikes, music and more, with an emotional touch you can feel. All of that and she is an exceptional human. It’s an exciting time to have Dana join us at Sweetshop.”

Dana has worked with global heavyweights like Amazon, Spotify, Gatorade, and Bumble, bringing authenticity and emotional depth to every project. Her career highlights include winning Gold at Cannes Lions for her MACMA campaign, The Art of Self Examination, alongside accolades from D&AD, CLIO, The One Show, and the LIA Awards.

Greg Fyson, The Sweetshop’s Global Head of Director Development, says: "Dana Campanello doesn’t just tell stories—she hijacks your attention and doesn’t give it back. We couldn’t be more excited to have her genius on the Sweetshop roster."

Known for turning everyday moments into rich, cinematic experiences, Dana crafts stories that feel deeply human and resonate across audiences worldwide.

On joining The Sweetshop, Dana shares: “I’m eager to explore new territories and narratives, which fuels my drive to find the right places and the right people—I truly value my collaborators. I recently discovered The Sweetshop's work and was captivated by their compelling stories and careful aesthetics. After our first meeting, I knew this is exactly where I want to be. They produce beautiful work and are such lovely people, I sense they understand the projects I’m looking for, and I know we’ll make a great team together!”

With Dana on board, The Sweetshop continues to expand its roster of directors who don’t just tell stories but create moments that resonate

