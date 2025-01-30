7th Annual Global Demand Awards: House Of The Dragon Most In-Demand TV Series & Stree 2 Most In-Demand Movie Of 2024

LOS ANGELES, January 29, 2024 – Parrot Analytics today announced the winners for the 7th annual Global Demand Awards, with HBO’s House of the Dragonand Indian horror-comedy Stree 2 taking home the top honors.

"We're proud to recognize the diverse range of content that captured global audiences' attention in 2024," said Brandon Katz, Senior Entertainment Industry Strategist for Parrot Analytics and Executive Producer of the Global Demand Awards. "From tech-backed streaming successes like Amazon Prime's Hazbin Hotel to international breakthroughs like Stree 2 and enduring classics like Titanic, this year's winners demonstrate the truly global nature of entertainment. Our data-driven awards highlight audience favorites across all platforms, languages, and genres, reflecting what audiences are actually choosing to watch."

Stree 2 is the second consecutive Bollywood movie to win World’s Most In-Demand Movie honors, following 2023’s Pathaan. Stree 2 won a total of four Global Demand Awards this year, including Most In-Demand Horror Movie, Asian Export, and Movie Premiere of 2024. This coincides with its record setting Hindi and Indian box office success.

HBO’s House of the Dragon becomes the second series in the Game of Thrones franchise to win the Most In-Demand TV Show category. The original Game of Thrones won the same category in 2020 and 2019. House of the Dragon also won Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2024, and was previously awarded Most In-Demand Series Debut in 2022.

Tech-backed streamers shined with global audiences in 2024, with Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ winning five of the 13 TV categories. Amazon Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel was the only other TV series to win multiple awards, nabbing Most In-Demand Series Debut and Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2024. Prime Video’s The Boys won Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2024. Apple TV+ had two winners in 2024, with Prehistoric Planet in the Documentary Series category and Gary Oldman’s Slow Horses winning Most In-Demand European Export.

Three TV series repeated as winners in 2024 — Apple TV+’s Prehistoric Planet in Most In-Demand Documentary Series, NBC’s The Voice (US) in Reality, and Las Estrellas’ La Rosa De Guadalupe in Latin American Original Series. This is La Rosa De Guadalupe’s third win in the category, having won the honor for the year 2019 as well.

James Cameron’s Titanic won Most In-Demand Classic Film for the second year in a row, demonstrating that 90s nostalgia remains a potent force in entertainment well into the 2020s.

See below for the full list of winners for the 7th Annual Global Demand Awards:

TV Categories

World’s Choice — Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2024: House of the Dragon

Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2024: Hazbin Hotel

Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2024: My Hero Academia

Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2024: Spongebob Squarepants

Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2024: Hazbin Hotel

Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2024: Prehistoric Planet

Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2024: House of the Dragon

Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2024: From

Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2024: The Voice (US)

Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2024: The Boys

Most In-Demand Asian Original Series of 2024: Squid Game

Most In-Demand European Original Series of 2024: Slow Horses

Most In-Demand Latin American Original Series of 2024: La Rosa De Guadalupe

Movie Categories

World’s Choice — Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2024: Stree 2

Most In-Demand Movie Premiere of 2024 (45-day window): Stree 2

Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2024: Godzilla Minus One

Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2024: Inside Out 2

Most In-Demand Comedy Movie of 2024: Wonka

Most In-Demand Documentary Movie of 2024: Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

Most In-Demand Drama Movie of 2024: Godzilla Minus One

Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2024: Stree 2

Most In-Demand Asian Export of 2024: Stree 2

Most In-Demand European Export of 2024: Argylle

Most In-Demand Latin American Export of 2024: Biônicos

Most In-Demand Classic Film of 2024: Titanic

Methodology Notes:

TV Categories:

For TV categories, the winning series was determined based on Parrot Analytics global demand data for the period January 1 – December 31, 2024. TV series are only included in the Global Demand Awards ranking if the show was released in the 2024 calendar year, or if any new episodes were released in the 2024 calendar year.

Series Debut: Considers shows that premiered a first season in eligibility window (January 1 - December 2, 2024) ranked by demand in the first 30 days from premiere.

Movie Categories:

For Movie categories, the winning movie was determined based on Parrot Analytics global demand data for the period November 1, 2023-October 31, 2024, to include demand for the 2023/24 Holiday Movie season.

Best New Premiere: Considers movies that premiered in eligibility window (November 1 2023 - Oct 31, 2024) ranked by demand in the first 45 days from premiere.

Considers movies that premiered in eligibility window (November 1 2023 - Oct 31, 2024) ranked by demand in the first 45 days from premiere. Classic Movie: Most in-demand movie during eligibility window which premiered over 20 years ago.

About The Global Demand Awards:

The Global Demand Awards is the world’s first unbiased, data-driven entertainment awards event. The winning TV series, movies and talent are determined using empirical audience demand around the world; there are no judges and no voting committees involved. Instead, winners are selected using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, which measures how much a TV series, movie or talent resonates with people in 200+ markets around the world, across all platforms. For more information, please visit www.globaldemandawards.com.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information about Parrot Analytics, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

