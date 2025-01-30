Blackpearl Group Announce Another Lift In ARR As Well As Aggressive Client Retention And Product Innovation Strategies

Auckland, New Zealand – 30 January 2025

Black Pearl Group Limited (NZX:BPG) has released its Quarter Three report for the three-month period to 31 December 2024, announcing that its Annual Recurring Revenue is $11.1m as of 31 December 2024. The moderate lift in ARR has been achieved concurrent with aggressive client retention and product innovation strategies for the current quarter (full details of which will be released in early February).

In his foreword, CEO Nick Lissette said he believed “Winners and losers in this new world will be defined by those that can continually innovate at hyper-speed. That is what we did last quarter at Blackpearl.”

He went on to describe today’s market as the fastest-evolving in human history and announced that the company is currently market testing a new product, which is set to beta-launch in February. “This advanced AI-powered conversational platform is designed to create tailored, company-specific sales and revenue strategies.Think of it as ChatGPT, but purpose-built for driving business growth and revenue. The product will be fully self-service and aggressively priced,” explained Lissette.

Evolving Pearl Diver

The innovation had been achieved alongside an all-out, radical evolution of Pearl Diver that saw the team add new data sets and move away from lower-tier offerings towards a self-service model designed for a more sophisticated ideal customer profile that would reduce churn in the long-run and boost average revenue per customer. Jean Arlove, Chief Financial Officer, added that “Our enhanced product functionality now provides automated time to value, reducing operational strain and creating a foundation for sustainable growth.”

Lissette called both of these efforts “The fastest and most efficient path to our goal of $20 million ARR and, more importantly, to the larger milestones beyond.”

The rewards of innovating at speed

Report highlights include:

Subscription Revenue: $2.1 million, marking a 79% year-on-year increase.

Group ARR: Reached $11.1 million, reflecting a 100% year-on-year increase.

ARR Per Employee: Recorded at $271k, exhibiting a 47% year-on-year increase.

“These priorities will support long-term growth and reinforce the company’s position as a leader in the market, ultimately delivering greater value for shareholders,” concludes Arlove.

Check out Blackpearl Group’s FY24 Results Announcement here.

About Blackpearl Group (NZX: BPG)

Blackpearl Group (BPG) is a market-leading data technology company that pioneers AI-driven, sales and marketing solutions for the US market.

Specifically engineered for small-medium-sized businesses (SMEs), Blackpearl Group consistently delivers exceptional value to its customers. Our mantra is simple: ‘Creating Motivating Opportunities.’

Blackpearl creates the opportunities that motivate action. We create high-impact products that pivot at speed to serve what businesses really need, kick-starting action – turning data into dollars.

Founded in 2012, Blackpearl Group is based in Wellington, New Zealand, and Phoenix, Arizona.

blackpearl.com

© Scoop Media

