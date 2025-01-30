US Now New Zealand’s Second Largest Export Partner

30 January 2025

The United States (US) was the second largest export destination for New Zealand goods in 2024, with a total value of $9.0 billion, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The US overtook Australia but remains behind China.

“Although the US is our second largest export partner, New Zealand ranks outside the top 50 countries from which the US purchases goods,” international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward said.

New Zealand exports to the US surpassed $9.0 billion for the first time in 2024, with the US receiving 12 percent of our total exports by value ($71.0 billion). By comparison, in the year ended December 2014, the US received 9.4 percent ($4.7 billion) of New Zealand’s total goods export value ($50.1 billion).

