Prospr Driving A New Future For Viticulture: Multi-use Autonomous Vehicle On Show At Unified Wine & Grape Symposium

Robotics Plus’ Prospr is a robust, autonomous, multi-use hybrid vehicle designed to carry out various orchard and vineyard crop tasks. (Photo/Supplied)

Sacramento, CA and TAURANGA, NZ, – January 29, 2025 – New Zealand-based agritech company Robotics Plus is showcasing Prospr, its autonomous, multi-use, hybrid vehicle for vineyards and orchards, at the 2025 Unified Wine & Grape Symposium in Sacramento, California this week.

Prospr is a robust autonomous vehicle with a unique modular architecture, advanced AI capabilities, and all-day running that tackles various crop tasks, including automated intelligent spraying. Prospr significantly increases efficiency across tasks, reduces fuel consumption by 70% with its hybrid diesel-electric and decreases emissions, and reduces inputs - enhancing environmental sustainability and health and safety while reducing operational cost and reliance on increasingly hard-to-find machine operators.

Prospr’s design focuses on utilisation and flexibility, adapting to different tools, crop types, growing formats, and applications throughout the year to maximise return on investment for growers. Prospr is already transforming orchard and vineyard management in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Steve Saunders, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Robotics Plus says, “We’re looking forward to talking all things Prospr at North America’s largest wine industry event. Growers have been putting Prospr to the test all season to alleviate labour challenges and drive efficiency, sustainability, safety, and precision in vineyards and orchards. It’s gratifying to see our automation playing a role in a new future for viticulture.”

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), a global leader in wine, was one of the first to embed Prospr into its vineyard operations and has vehicles operating at multiple sites in California, the US, and New Zealand.

Prospr’s state-of-the-art collision avoidance system integrates LiDAR and cameras to detect and identify obstacles. (Photo/Supplied)

Will Drayton, Director of Sustainability and Science at Treasury Americas, a division of Treasury Wine Estates says, “Since the early development phase of the Prospr prototype in New Zealand, our global team has partnered with Robotics Plus on autonomous vehicles, with units now operating in a number of our vineyards. Prospr supports us to optimise vineyard management and minimize our environmental impact in line with our broader approach to sustainability.”

Prospr: Driving Innovation in Vineyard Management

Prospr is engineered to deliver unparalleled adaptability to help growers succeed in an ever-evolving agricultural landscape. At the core of Prospr’s innovation is its advanced AI (artificial intelligence) system, which combines intelligent features to maximise efficiency, safety, and operational uptime in demanding orchard and vineyard environments. Highlights include:

Automated intelligent and targeted spraying – Enhancing precision, reducing chemical use, and optimising application. Growers can deploy a range of spray configurations on Prospr, with tower sprayers for grapes, apples, or tree crops already available. Spray rates and air speed are dynamic and controlled in zones or by individual fans to maximise spray efficacy and target application more than traditional sprayers.

– Enhancing precision, reducing chemical use, and optimising application. Growers can deploy a range of spray configurations on Prospr, with tower sprayers for grapes, apples, or tree crops already available. Spray rates and air speed are dynamic and controlled in zones or by individual fans to maximise spray efficacy and target application more than traditional sprayers. AI-powered navigation, safety and precision – Prospr’s state-of-the-art collision avoidance system integrates LiDAR (light detection and ranging) and cameras to detect and identify obstacles, ensuring safe navigation in complex environments. This system enables Prospr to autonomously adjust its speed, avoid obstacles, and stop when necessary, maintaining high operational speeds while ensuring safety. LiDAR’s precise measuring capabilities allow Prospr to create detailed 3D maps of the surroundings and distinguish between harmless elements like grass and foliage and critical obstacles. Prospr can maintain operational speeds while autonomously navigating row crops, only slowing or stopping for significant obstacles. For other obstacles in a row, the vehicle will slow to a safe speed and rely on triggering the front bumper to bring it to a stop if necessary.

– Prospr’s state-of-the-art collision avoidance system integrates LiDAR (light detection and ranging) and cameras to detect and identify obstacles, ensuring safe navigation in complex environments. This system enables Prospr to autonomously adjust its speed, avoid obstacles, and stop when necessary, maintaining high operational speeds while ensuring safety. LiDAR’s precise measuring capabilities allow Prospr to create detailed 3D maps of the surroundings and distinguish between harmless elements like grass and foliage and critical obstacles. Prospr can maintain operational speeds while autonomously navigating row crops, only slowing or stopping for significant obstacles. For other obstacles in a row, the vehicle will slow to a safe speed and rely on triggering the front bumper to bring it to a stop if necessary. Intuitive user interface (UI) for seamless control – Prospr’s highly intuitive user interface (UI) empowers operators to manage and monitor tasks remotely and efficiently to harness the full potential of autonomous technology. Operators can manage and organise the day's jobs for multiple machines from a single location, track job status remotely in real-time (enabling them to take care of other tasks), and maintain a detailed record of active and completed jobs. This enhanced visibility enables more precise planning, improved reporting, and operational flexibility. Operators can get an overview of vehicle stats, monitor the vehicle while running a mission, and seamlessly switch between manual and autonomous functions.

– Prospr’s highly intuitive user interface (UI) empowers operators to manage and monitor tasks remotely and efficiently to harness the full potential of autonomous technology. Operators can manage and organise the day's jobs for multiple machines from a single location, track job status remotely in real-time (enabling them to take care of other tasks), and maintain a detailed record of active and completed jobs. This enhanced visibility enables more precise planning, improved reporting, and operational flexibility. Operators can get an overview of vehicle stats, monitor the vehicle while running a mission, and seamlessly switch between manual and autonomous functions. Fuel efficiency and sustainability – A hybrid diesel-electric system cuts fuel consumption by 70% to significantly lower emissions and costs and minimise environmental impact. Operators can set Prospr’s parameters to ensure safe operations that protect people, crops, and the environment, aligning with sustainability goals.

– A hybrid diesel-electric system cuts fuel consumption by 70% to significantly lower emissions and costs and minimise environmental impact. Operators can set Prospr’s parameters to ensure safe operations that protect people, crops, and the environment, aligning with sustainability goals. Enhanced productivity and workplace safety – Prospr reduces labour costs and dependency on increasingly scarce machine operators while improving workplace safety.

Robotics Plus founders Dr Alistair Scarfe (Chief Engineering Officer) and Steve Saunders (CEO). [Photo/Supplied]

Dr Alistair Scarfe, Co-founder and Chief Engineering Officer at Robotics Plus, says Prospr’s autonomous capabilities, including advanced artificial intelligence, pave the way for a more efficient, safe and sustainable viticulture industry.

“The Unified Symposium is a great opportunity to showcase how Prospr works in the background to optimise orchard and vineyard tasks such as spraying – with AI imaging, cameras, LiDAR and sensors embedded in the vehicle. Key functionalities using the user-friendly interface, such as site setup, job management, and vehicle monitoring, will be demonstrated live. Participants can interact with Prospr’s user-friendly UI via a tablet and see how it enables streamlined control.”

2025 Unified Wine and Grape Symposium: Prospr on show January 29 & 30

Robotics Plus is exhibiting Prospr at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium, a showcase of the latest technologies and developments in the industry, at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center Level 1 – Exhibit Halls A-D at the Yamaha Motor Corporation site #1942.

About Robotics Plus

Robotics Plus is a New Zealand-based agritech company that gives customers the power to adapt and thrive in a changing world. We specialise in the design and build of robotics, AI, and autonomous machines that reduce reliance on labor and provide data-driven insights for informed decision-making. Designed, tested, and proven in real environments to solve real problems, our solutions are brought to life by a highly agile and deeply capable team. We leverage the power of purposeful partnerships while remaining grounded in extensive robotics experience and have a genuine on-the-ground understanding of the realities of diverse and ever-changing agricultural environments. The result is products and solutions that not only have the smarts to do the job, but to keep doing it better, helping create a more sustainable and successful agricultural sector.

© Scoop Media

