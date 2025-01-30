Clear The Queue To Boost Innovation And Primary Sector

BusinessNZ strongly backs Animal and Plant Health NZ’s call for a sensible and modern approvals process for innovative plant and animal products, to unlock greater economic potential for the primary sector and boost economic growth.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says our current system is too slow, too costly and uncertain.

"Some multi-national firms find great difficulty launching in New Zealand because we've made bringing innovation here cost and time-prohibitive.

"It should not take an application more than four years to get approval - particularly products or treatments which have been safely on the market elsewhere for a decade.

"Whether it be the approval of innovative new products through the Environmental Protection Authority or new pharmaceuticals and medical devices through Medsafe, New Zealand needs effective approval processes for launching innovation here which is not cost-prohibitive and many years long.

"New Zealand needs to be an attractive place to launch new products for innovation. We must have an effective and efficient approvals process."

Rich says BusinessNZ gladly joined businesses and organisations in co-signing a letter to Ministers, calling for positive change.

"We also support the Ministry for Regulation's review of the agricultural and horticultural products regulatory approval process, and BusinessNZ expects to hear more in the coming weeks after findings are presented to Cabinet."

