Brothers Beer & Juke Joint Unveils Exciting Summer Events And New Seasonal Brews

Brothers Beer & Juke Joint is set to make the rest of the summer weeks unforgettable with a lineup of bold new seasonal brews, live music, and their famously fun-filled weekly quiz. Not to mention a special craft beer and food pairing evening: Crafters’ Table. Whether you’re a craft beer enthusiast, or just looking for a great night out, there’s always something happening at Brothers Beer & Juke Joint.

New Seasonal Brews Available Now:

Beer lovers can rejoice in a stellar selection of new brews to try from the Brothers Beer team, where the brewers have been on a roll, with hit after hit. Their latest release, ‘Bruh’ Bright IPA is fruity, rounded and juicy with soft bitterness like a hazy, but clean, crisp and clear like a WCIPA. Their recently released ‘Nirvana’, a heavy-hitting Hazy Triple IPA, at a whopping 10% ABV, has caused quite the stir on social media, with its meme inspired label and glowing reviews. Other bold recent brews include ‘Step Brothers’ Hazy IPA, and ‘Back in Black’ Schwarzbier. Brothers seasonal releases offer an exploration of various brewing styles and types, offering something for everyone. Their full selection of seasonals can be found at the Mt Eden taproom on Akiraho Street, where you can enjoy a glass straight from the tank, or purchase some cans to take home with you, as well as in selected liquor stores and supermarkets.

Crafters’ Table: Craft Beer & Food Pairing

On Thursday, February 20th at 6pm, Brothers Beer & Juke Joint will host a one-of-a-kind craft beer and food pairing event, Crafters’ Table. Get ready for a fun and flavourful evening! Our brewers have been working on some very special, experimental brews, made with some unique ingredients; from buckwheat to kalonji seed and even saffron. Each beer will be paired with a delicious dish from the kitchen, designed to bring out the best in every brew. Hosted by the brewers, it’s the perfect chance to chat about all things beer, hang out with fellow crafty enthusiasts, and enjoy a laid-back, tasty night out. Tickets are available for just $55 per person, through Eventfinda. This is an event you don’t want to miss!

Weekly Quiz Nights:

Challenge your wits and have a blast every Wednesday at 7pm with the Brothers Beer & Juke Joint’s weekly quiz. Covering a wide range of topics including current events, music, sports, history, and pop culture, the quiz is perfect for friends and family alike, with something for people from all interests and eras. Gather your team and test your knowledge while enjoying a couple of beers and some BBQ goodness. It's the perfect way to perk up your work week, test your quizzing prowess, and win some prizes along the way, with a $100 bar tab up for grabs for the brainiest team. Bookings are recommended to secure a spot for your team.

Live Music Fridays in March:

Get your March weekends started with live music every Friday throughout the month, starting at 6pm. Local talent will fill the air with everything from soulful acoustic jams to upbeat covers. Best of all, entry is free! Bring your friends, family, and even your pets to enjoy great vibes, delicious beers, and the best of Auckland’s music scene. Bookings are recommended for a guaranteed spot.

Friday 7th: Matt Parkinson

Friday 14th: The Curls

Friday 21st: Matt Parkinson

Friday 28th: Raging Flowers

For more information or to book a table - www.jukejoint.co.nz

