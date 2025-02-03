New International Representative For The Headwaters Eco Lodge

The Headwaters Eco Lodge near Queenstown has engaged a new international representative to represent the lodge in key international markets.

The stunning Headwaters Eco Lodge in Glenorchy (Photo/Supplied)

Tourism and marketing specialist Louise Frend of Unique Stays & Experiences will represent the lodge domestically and internationally in the US, Canada, UK, Europe and Australian markets.

The move comes as the award-winning Glenorchy-based eco-lodge celebrates recently achieving a five-star Qualmark Gold certification in the Boutique accommodation category while its Adventures in Paradise experiences received a Gold Qualmark award.

Louise has over 35 years’ experience in destination management, tourism and travel marketing, specialising in representing owner-operated boutique high-end properties and authentic tour experiences.

“The Headwaters Eco Lodge is a truly unique property founded by Paul and Debbi Brainerd with a focus on slow tourism, local culture, history, community and eco-tourism,” says Louise.

“Their vision of creating a sustainable, regenerative business that gives back to their local community and the world deeply resonates with me. The beauty of Glenorchy, its tranquillity, and natural attractions creates the perfect environment for visitors to slow down, explore, and immerse themselves in this stunning part of the country.

Louise Frend of Unique Stays & Experiences (Photo/Supplied)

“Adventures in Paradise experiences packages bring together regional exploration and the practicalities of accommodation, dining and transfers, making it super easy for trade to understand and sell.

“I’m looking forward to introducing key inbound and wholesale partners to this outstanding property and its multi-day packages.”

The Headwaters Eco Lodge General Manager Kylie Broxton says they are very excited to work with Louise.

“Louise’s passion for boutique tourism products which showcase New Zealand’s world class natural environment is a perfect fit with the Headwaters Eco Lodge and we are delighted to be working with her to present our offering to the world.”

The lodge excelled in two awards last year -- Paul and Debbi Brainerd were commended in the Transformational Leadership category of the 2024 Sustainable Business Awards, recognised among a handful of the country’s best. The lodge’s sustainability ethos was also recognised at the New Zealand Tourism Awards as a finalist in the KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award.

After opening in 2018, the lodge became the first-ever accommodation facility designed and certified to Living Building Challenge (LBC) standards, the most rigorous in the world.

Accommodation features elegantly appointed premium eco chalets. The main lodge building is home to meeting rooms featuring state-of-the-art technology, a beautiful lounge and The Headwaters Dining Room, an exceptional garden-to-table food cuisine destination with a ‘Trust the Chef’ evening offering.

Adventures In Paradise offers a range of all-inclusive handcrafted multi-day adventures and getaways in Glenorchy’s great outdoors. Fully-inclusive packages are between two to five days long and include everything from privately-guided walks to heli-hikes, glacier landings, wine tastings and bike rides in this spectacular landscape.

On-site yoga and massages round off the experience with indulgent wellness elements adding to the guest experience.

