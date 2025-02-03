Bell Gully Welcomes New Partner To National Construction And Projects Team In 2025

We are pleased to announce the appointment of a new Bell Gully partner, construction and projects specialist Scott Lochhead.

“We want to congratulate Scott on reaching this significant career milestone. Scott is an excellent construction and projects lawyer, who has advised clients at the forefront of the construction and infrastructure industry in New Zealand and overseas over the last decade. He is a well-respected specialist in this area,” said chair and partner Torrin Crowther.

A leading construction and projects lawyer with extensive domestic and international experience, Scott spent more than seven years advising on major projects throughout Asia, Africa and the Middle East prior to joining Bell Gully in 2022. He has a particular focus on renewable energy, telecommunications, health and transport projects, and is an expert on all relevant contractual models used in New Zealand. Scott’s promotion to partner reflects the continued growth of Bell Gully’s national construction and projects team.

About Bell Gully

Bell Gully is a full-service law firm, with a team of over 180 lawyers. The firm is consistently recognised as one of the leading New Zealand legal firms in a number of independent international legal directories and works closely with many of New Zealand’s leading companies. Bell Gully’s areas of expertise cover a wide array of areas with market-leading corporate, commercial, litigation and dispute resolution, banking and finance, tax and projects and real estate advisory teams.

