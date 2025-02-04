New Bus Contract Drives Value For Ratepayers And Electric Buses For West And South Auckland

New Zealand’s largest ever tendered bus services contract has been awarded today, with Auckland Transport (AT) signing on Ritchies Transport to deliver expanded operations in west and south Auckland.

AT’s Director of Public Transport and Active Modes Stacey van der Putten says the new nine-year, $1.068 billion contract with Ritchies is particularly exciting as it will see 175 new electric buses introduced on the network while delivering value for ratepayers and public transport users.

“Because of the large scale of this bus contract we have been able to secure strong value for ratepayers and continue the fast pace of electrification of Auckland’s bus network,” Ms van der Putten said.

“This signifies a major step forward in enhancing Auckland’s public transport infrastructure and reflects AT’s commitment to delivering a robust, future-ready public transit system.

“For our customers the modern new electric buses will make catching the bus a quieter, more comfortable and enjoyable way to travel.

“The inclusion of zero emission buses and advanced environmental standards in the contract aligns with AT’s Mission Electric and sustainability goals to significantly reduce carbon emissions, contributing to a cleaner, greener Auckland,” she said.

The new contract will see some bus routes completely operated by electric buses and also includes the Airport Link, where the existing electric buses will be replaced with larger vehicles with more capacity from late 2025.

Ritchies CEO Michele Kernahan says the new contracts reflects Ritchies’ ability to deliver a compelling public transport solution for Auckland Transport.

“The new contract is a credit to our entire team for their hard work and dedication, whether they are driving our buses, managing operations, or cleaning and maintaining fleets.

“This is an exciting time for both our existing staff and those who will join us. It will mean a much stronger presence in west Auckland, new facilities in Māngere, and expansion of our existing operations in Takanini and Pukekohe as we electrify depots, introduce new fleet, and prepare for service transitions to support the delivery of high-quality public bus services to Aucklanders,” says Ms Kernahan.

Once operational, the new contract will deliver more frequent and reliable bus services, directly benefiting west and south Auckland communities by improving connectivity and reducing wait times. The contract will add at least three new frequent bus routes, which run at least every 15 minutes, 7am to 7pm, 7 days a week.

In addition, new communities in Clarks Beach, Paerata, Red Hills and Whenuapai will benefit from additional bus services. These service improvements are funded through Auckland Council’s Climate Action Transport Targeted Rate (CATTR).

“Safe, seamless and reliable public transport is a joint task and Ritchies has shown leadership in care for their people, customers and communities through the innovative use of safety technology,” Ms van der Putten said.

“All buses used on these contracts will be fitted with advanced driver assistance systems, which include collision avoidance, lane departure warnings, and pedestrian and cyclist detection. They will also be fitted with a driver fatigue management system.

“The contract is structured to accommodate future service expansions and technology upgrades, ensuring we can continue to meet the growing demands of the city’s dynamic public transport needs.

“AT has set ambitious targets for growing public transport use and making it a more attractive option for Aucklanders and I’m thrilled that this package of contracts with Ritchies will move us closer towards a more sustainable, connected Auckland.”

Notes:

This is the second of five packages of bus procurement over the coming years, following the contract for North-West mainline services that was awarded to Tranzit Group. All remaining Auckland bus contracts will be retendered between now and 2031.

The new Ritchies contract is a bundled contract of five different units (three in south Auckland and two in west Auckland), with the first two units commencing in October 2025.

It will see 175 new electric buses introduced on routes across south and west Auckland, with several bus routes completely operated by electric buses. In addition to the Airport Link, where the existing electric buses will be replaced with larger vehicles with more capacity, from late 2025 routes including 31, 313, 325 and 326 will be operated using electric buses.

From August 2026 these will be joined by routes including 32, 36, 38, and 309 which will also be completely operated using electric buses.

Electric buses will also be seen on some trips on a wide range of other routes across south and west Auckland.

There are currently 180 zero emission buses in operation in Auckland, the largest number of any city in Australasia, with another 75 due to join the fleet by June.

Future growth, including the vehicles being announced in this contract, will see the number increase to around 450 by August 2026, which is around a third of the 1350 buses that operates AT’s services.

